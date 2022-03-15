Submit Release
Four apply to fill ECJD judge vacancy

On March 3, 2022 members of the State Bar Association of North Dakota were notified of a judicial opening in the East Central Judicial District. The opening was created by the retirement of Judge Thomas R. Olson.

The following four lawyers have submitted an application for consideration by the Judicial Nominating Committee. Upon completion of interviews, the Judicial Nominating Committee will forward at least two candidates to Governor Burgum. 

Nicholas W. Chase (Fargo) Hon. Cherie L. Clark (Jamestown) Stephanie R. Hayden (West Fargo) Monty G. Mertz (Fargo)

