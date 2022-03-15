Federal Express Chooses The LOBO System For Preventative Maintenance

LOBO : above conveyor maintenance system

Federal Express Conveyors

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal Express follows a long line of automated logistics companies by choosing LOBO's unique working at height system for their preventative maintenance. Companies include Witron, Knapp, Amazon, and Dematic who have already used LOBO with great success.

Federal Express distribution centres have automated conveyor belt systems that speed up package processing times & ensure each package gets to the correct location for onward travel. Packages often travel long distances, and automation improves processing time. Together with tracking systems, it transports items from one end of the distribution centre to the other.

Motors, belt repairs, sensors and conveyor rollers need preventative maintenance to keep the lines running. LOBO provides a reconfigurable work at height system that allows safe access to these areas.

Traditionally, outsourced scaffolding companies and fixed aluminium tower systems are deployed. However, outsourced scaffolding labour is expensive and unavailable 24/7; aluminium frame systems are cumbersome, inflexible, difficult to transport and will not adjust into awkward areas.

Using the LOBO Systems solution, Federal Express will dramatically improve its logistics systems operation by reducing scaffolding labour costs, improving service levels and increasing operator safety.

LOBO Systems product demonstration

