LOBO Systems Enables Precision Work-at-Height Access on Advanced U.S. National Laboratory Upgrade

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOBO Systems has successfully deployed its modular work-at-height platform system within the Advanced Light Source Upgrade (ALSU) project at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, reinforcing its capability in highly technical, high-value environments.The ALSU programme is a major infrastructure upgrade within one of the world’s leading scientific research facilities. Work is carried out in close proximity to precision beamlines, specialist instrumentation and complex mechanical and electrical infrastructure - conditions where traditional scaffolding can introduce delays, access constraints and operational risk.LOBO’s modular, tool-free system was introduced to provide a more controlled and responsive approach to temporary access.Within six months of acquisition, the ALSU mechanical team has constructed multiple engineered platforms to support LCW pipe routing, electrical infrastructure installation, cable management and ongoing beamline works. Platforms are assembled by trained in-house technicians without tools, enabling rapid reconfiguration as project requirements evolve.Michael Hallock, ALSU Mechanical Technician at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, said:“This project is constantly evolving, and access requirements change frequently. Since acquiring the LOBO System we have erected around half a dozen platforms that have proved invaluable to the schedule.We’ve used LOBO for pipe routing, cable management, electrical infrastructure and beamline support. What the crew and I appreciate most is the portability, the ease of use, the safety features and the fact it can all be erected without tools. Over the past six months we’ve become very comfortable with the system, and the possibilities feel extensive.”Twelve technicians at the facility are now formally trained in the LOBO system, giving the laboratory internal capability to deploy compliant access platforms without waiting for external scaffold mobilisation. The team is planning further expansion of its LOBO inventory to support upcoming phases of the upgrade.For environments where work takes place around sensitive, high-value assets, precision matters. LOBO’s engineered components, rigid clamp technology and modular configuration enable stable structures to be built with minimal disruption to surrounding infrastructure. The system is fully load-rated and designed for repeated assembly and reconfiguration across varied applications.The successful implementation at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory adds to LOBO’s growing portfolio across research, advanced manufacturing, automated logistics and other mission-critical sectors where controlled, adaptable work-at-height solutions are required.

