LOBO Modular Access System Adopted by Cimcorp to Support Safe Maintenance in Automated Retail Environments

DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cimcorp has integrated the LOBO modular access system into its retail automation operations, strengthening safe access for installation and maintenance activities within high-density automated systems.Modern retail automation environments are complex. Engineers are routinely required to access elevated conveyors, shuttle systems, robotic picking equipment and structural frameworks - often within confined layouts where conventional access equipment is impractical.In these settings, adaptability matters as much as safety.By deploying the LOBO system, Cimcorp’s team gained a modular access solution that can be configured to suit different equipment layouts and working heights without reliance on fixed platforms or outsourced scaffolding.The system’s tool-free assembly allows fully enclosed working platforms to be built and adjusted efficiently, helping engineers complete work safely while maintaining operational flow around them.A member of the Cimcorp team commented:“We’ve had a very positive experience using LOBO within our retail automation operations. The system has given us a safe, flexible and efficient access solution, particularly for maintenance and installation work on our automated systems. Its modular design allows our team to quickly configure platforms to suit different layouts, which is especially valuable in live operational environments where adaptability and safety are critical. The training provided was thorough and engaging which gave team members the confidence and competence to put the system to use on varying types of equipment.”- Embedding Internal CapabilityAs part of the rollout, LOBO delivered manufacturer-certified training to ensure Cimcorp engineers could plan, build and adapt configurations independently.The focus was not simply on introducing an access system, but on embedding internal capability. In automated environments where uptime is critical and layouts evolve over time, the ability to deploy and reconfigure safe access internally provides long-term operational flexibility.- Supporting the Evolution of Automated InfrastructureAcross retail automation and intralogistics operations, organisations are reassessing how work-at-height access is managed within complex systems.As automation density increases and maintenance demands grow, internally deployable modular platforms are becoming a practical alternative to fixed installations and reactive scaffold hire.- LOBO’s modular access system is engineered to:• Adapt around conveyors, robotics and elevated structures• Provide fully enclosed, compliant working platforms• Support installation, inspection and ongoing maintenance• Be deployed and reconfigured by trained in-house teamsAs automated distribution continues to expand across retail and logistics networks, safe and adaptable access solutions are becoming a core part of long-term operational planning.For more information about LOBO’s modular access systems, visit www.lobosystems.com

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

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