Nexus Deploys LOBO Modular Access System to Complete Time-Critical Maintenance Within Fixed Closure Window

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexus deployed the LOBO modular access system to complete critical maintenance safely within a fixed overnight closure window, following manufacturer-certified training delivered on site by LOBO’s technical team. The session combined system training with a specific configuration build tailored to the escalator access requirement - equipping the Nexus team with the competence and confidence to deploy, adapt and reconfigure the LOBO system independently for future time-critical maintenance activities.- Meeting the Challenges of Public Transport MaintenancePublic transport operators are under increasing pressure to maintain critical infrastructure while minimising service disruption and controlling costs. As networks age and passenger demand remains high, maintenance teams must complete essential work safely, efficiently, and within tightly defined operational windows.When stations close overnight, the timeframe is fixed. Work must be completed, access equipment dismantled, and areas cleared before morning reopening. Overruns are not simply inconvenient - they directly impact service reliability and passenger operations.Nexus plays a vital role in keeping communities connected across Tyne and Wear through its Metro, bus, and ferry networks. Maintaining elevated infrastructure, including safe access to lighting positioned above escalator systems, is essential to ensuring passenger safety and network performance.Traditional access methods - including outsourced scaffolding or fixed platforms - can introduce scheduling dependency, installation delays, and limited flexibility. In time-critical environments, that lack of control creates operational risk.LOBO’s manufacturer-designed modular platform system provides a controlled alternative. Tool-free assembly enables maintenance teams to construct fully compliant, enclosed working platforms quickly and safely, complete the task within the allocated window, and dismantle efficiently before reopening - without reliance on external contractors.- Immediate Benefits for NexusThe maintenance task - gaining safe access to lighting positioned directly above the escalator system - was completed within the scheduled closure period, with the station fully ready for service the following morning.Beyond the immediate project, Nexus now has the capability to rebuild, reconfigure, and adapt the system independently for future maintenance requirements.Key advantages of LOBO’s modular system include:• Flexible configurations that adapt to changing maintenance needs• Reduced reliance on third-party contractors• Immediate deployment within fixed closure windows• Long-term safety, efficiency, and cost controlWhen closure periods are short and reopening deadlines are immovable, speed and certainty matter.- Industry Shift Toward Controllable AccessAcross transport and infrastructure sectors, organisations are moving away from traditional outsourced scaffolding models toward internally controlled access systems.Greater flexibility, faster deployment, and predictable long-term costs are becoming critical components of modern maintenance strategy.The Nexus deployment reflects this broader industry shift, demonstrating how modular platforms support operational resilience while maintaining the highest safety standards - particularly in environments operating to strict timetables.- Leadership PerspectiveRob Bokros, CEO at LOBO Systems , commented:“Public transport infrastructure operates to immovable schedules. Maintenance teams often have a single overnight window to complete critical work and ensure the network reopens on time.Traditional access methods introduce unnecessary dependency and delay. LOBO enables organisations to take full control of their work-at-height infrastructure - deploying platforms rapidly, adapting them as requirements change, and completing work within the time available.”- Built for Fixed Deadlines. Controlled for the Long Term.LOBO’s modular access systems are engineered for environments where downtime is limited and certainty is essential.By enabling organisations to own, deploy, and reconfigure their work-at-height solutions internally, LOBO delivers safe, adaptable access infrastructure aligned with operational reality.For more information about LOBO’s modular access solutions, visit www.lobosystems.com

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