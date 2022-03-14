Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks // Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3001135

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler                              

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 2/28/22 1806 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Moretown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: William Badore                                                

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, State Police were notified of a potential violation of an abuse prevention order that occurred on the morning of 2/28/22.  Troopers made contact with William Badore and after further investigation determined he was in violation of a court issued relief from abuse order.  Badore was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and was released.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/22 0830 hours        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191

 

