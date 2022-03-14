Middlesex Barracks // Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3001135

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2/28/22 1806 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Moretown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: William Badore

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police were notified of a potential violation of an abuse prevention order that occurred on the morning of 2/28/22. Troopers made contact with William Badore and after further investigation determined he was in violation of a court issued relief from abuse order. Badore was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and was released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/22 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191