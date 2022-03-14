Middlesex Barracks // Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
CASE#: 22A3001135
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/28/22 1806 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Moretown, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: William Badore
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police were notified of a potential violation of an abuse prevention order that occurred on the morning of 2/28/22. Troopers made contact with William Badore and after further investigation determined he was in violation of a court issued relief from abuse order. Badore was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and was released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/22 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
