Banyan Rebrands, Prepares to Add More Retailers to Its Fintech Platform
With technology enhancements and new partners, the fintech infrastructure company released a refreshed brand to reflect its core values, mission, and maturity.
With a very clear vision for the future and a defined path to disrupt and change the retail landscape...this was the perfect time to confidently step into a new brand image.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Banyan, the global infrastructure company for item-level receipt data, unveiled its company rebrand, including a redesigned logo and website refresh. The new brand reflects the ever-evolving fintech startup, which is rapidly maturing as its proprietary technology solution continues to expand its capabilities and add more retailers to its platform.
— Jehan Luth, CEO Banyan
The new brand and refreshed look represent the strong roots and foundation of the company. As the mighty banyan tree grows, it expands in size and strength, and positively contributes to the environment – the same goes for the mindset of Banyan’s leadership.
As a company dedicated to compliance and built with a privacy-first design, Banyan offers merchants a way to seamlessly and securely share receipt data, while also offering complete transparency and requiring consumer permission. This transparency and service-driven approach is featured throughout the look and feel of the refreshed brand image and the company’s digital presence.
“We have some very exciting opportunities on the horizon. With a very clear vision for the future and a defined path to disrupt and change the retail landscape while bringing new benefits to consumers, this was the perfect time to confidently step into a new brand image,” commented Banyan CEO, Jehan Luth. “As we grow and evolve, we want our brand to mature and continue to reflect our mission and mirror our transformation.”
“Thus far, our clients are excited about what Banyan has to offer and they are looking forward to our expanded capabilities,” commented Bart Sichel, CMO at Banyan. “It’s truly an exciting time to be immersed in a space where retail, banking, and technology converge. Ultimately, we are providing the infrastructure that will bring those industries together to the benefit of every entity and stakeholder involved, even consumers. We are proud of our evolution and will continue to focus on our product, people, and presence as we grow.”
About Banyan
Banyan, the global infrastructure company for item-level receipt data, allows its partners to enrich transactions to create incredible experiences for their customers. Powered by Banyan’s APIs, merchants can seamlessly and securely share receipts, while unlocking powerful insights and unique marketing opportunities. Banyan provides its merchant partners complete transparency and control over who can access receipt data and Banyan’s privacy-by-design approach requires consumers’ permission before any enrichments take place. This new ecosystem allows financial institutions, fintechs, and consumer apps to enrich their data with item-level detail, unlocking a new wave of innovation to drive improved customer experiences, cost savings, and new revenue streams.
