Intent Data Reveals Brands, Agencies Aligned On Ad Fraud: Merkle's McLaren, Bombora Company Surge®
“Marketing reporting” also rises in interest among marketers, intent data show
When a significant portion of companies’ total ad spending fails to generate brand exposure, leads and sales -- without any ROI -- combatting ad fraud may be a worthwhile investment.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brands and agencies don’t always agree, but this week they appear to be on the same page about “ad fraud," the No. 1 trending topic among both groups, as measured by Bombora Company Surge®.
— Merkle B2B CEO Michael McLaren
Last year broke records for ad spending, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Alongside that growth, the value of ad spending lost to ad fraud continues to climb year-on-year.
Companies often rely on detection software and data analytics to help combat ad fraud. With the rise of ecommerce spurred by the pandemic, it’s no surprise that ad fraud is top of mind for most advertisers.
When a significant portion of companies’ total ad spending fails to generate brand exposure, leads and sales -- without any ROI -- combatting ad fraud may be a worthwhile investment.
Reporting on your investments (“marketing reporting”) and delivering on a long-standing promise to prove ROI is also high on the list of priorities for brands and marketers, as intent data show.
Taking a customer-centric approach also means creating the right customer measures based on what will make a difference, not just what can be measured. Track things like performance, experience, satisfaction, WOM (word-of-mouth), churn, etc. which can be measured and meaningfully connected to business outcomes.
-- Written by Michael McLaren, CEO, Merkle B2B
This column appeared first in MediaPost:
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/371949/intent-data-reveals-brands-agencies-aligned-on-ad.html
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-445-7316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter