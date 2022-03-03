Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,475 in the last 365 days.

'Brand Safety' Spikes Amid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine: Merkle's McLaren, Bombora Company Surge®

Bombora logo

Bombora

This week’s intent data also suggests marketers are looking to implement more “roadblocking”

B2B Marketers have to understand the context and adjacencies in which their messaging is being consumed. Some of the world’s largest ad platforms have made brand-safety controls available to users.”
— Merkle B2B CEO Michael McLaren
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week’s intent data suggests marketers are looking to implement “roadblocking” in their advertising efforts. A tactic often used for gaining attention and engagement, the term describes what happens when all placements on a particular website or page are “roadblocked” with the same creative, taking over all ad sizes at once. Roadblocking has many advantages for companies looking to gain brand awareness quickly, as it enables advertisers to own 100% of voice for a given period in our distracted world.

Marketers should take caution when using this tactic, though, because rising customer expectations mean that audiences have come to certain expect a level personalization from advertising. “One-size-fits-all” messaging is designed to appeal to everyone, but often ends up appealing to no one.

The nascency of the digital advertising ecosystem means that privacy and brand safety will continue to remain important topics in the industry for the foreseeable future. Week over week, “brand safety” remains a key area of interest among both cohorts, according to Bombora Company Surge, and the deeply disturbing events this week in Eastern Europe will only make it more important. Any professional advertiser is aware of brand-safety concerns and the importance of the context in which ads show up — and B2B Marketers have to understand the context and adjacencies in which their messaging is being consumed. In recent years some of the world’s largest advertising platforms have made brand-safety controls available to users.

Some platforms have gone so far as to create dashboards to show safety and sustainability grades for campaigns running on them. With so much uncertainty still surrounding privacy regulations, advertisers will likely rely on using first-party data even more. And, considering new brand safety changes, marketers now can rest assured that they have significantly more control over their brand’s reputation.

-- Written by Michael McLaren, CEO, Merkle B2B

This column appeared first in MediaPost:
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/371732/brand-safety-spikes-amid-russian-invasion-of-ukr.html

Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 9174457316
email us here

You just read:

'Brand Safety' Spikes Amid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine: Merkle's McLaren, Bombora Company Surge®

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.