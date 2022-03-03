Pennsylvania Business Advisor Coaches Real Estate Partners From $600K to $1.6 Million
Bedorf-Prince Team: ‘Ted Wolf and The School of Biz helped us escape Entrepreneurial Poverty — and thrive’
With Ted Wolf, it’s not like going to business school – it’s better. We identified the tasks that were draining our happiness, and figured out how to focus on what we do well. Our business prospered.”LITITZ, PA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five years ago, as realtors Jim Bedorf and Justin Prince —working to sell houses in Central PA — were losing time and energy to tasks they loathed. Without knowing it, they were experiencing Entrepreneurial Poverty: sacrificing relationships, income, freedom, and wealth in an effort to keep their business afloat. Today, Jim and Justin's nine-person Bedorf Prince Team brings in $1.6 million in annual revenue.
— Bedorf Prince Team Lead Justin Prince
So what changed? The duo worked with The School of Biz and its founder, Ted Wolf. Wolf, a successful entrepreneur who knows what it takes to succeed, has developed a proven method to help entrepreneurs thrive.
Jim and Justin engaged with Wolf, who advised them to use his app to track how they felt at various times of the day doing various tasks. By discovering what the partners enjoyed doing and directing them to delegate the rest, Wolf helped them become part of the Entrepreneurial Elite — the 4% of American businesses that earn more than $1 million per year.
"Ted helped us connect the dots on what we were doing and what was actually getting us closer to our goals,” said Bedorf Prince Team Lead Justin Prince. “With Ted, it’s not like going to business school – it’s better. You learn by doing. My fellow founder Jim is a CliffsNotes guy, but Ted wouldn’t give us the CliffsNotes. Instead, Ted showed us how to track our emotions with his app and discover what we were missing. We identified the tasks we didn’t even realize were draining our happiness and, by working together, we figured out how to realign and focus on what we do well — and our business prospered.”
Now, Jim and Justin have not only increased their income, but — just as importantly — they have more freedom to focus on the parts of the business they enjoy. Their business is healthier, and they are both happier.
“There are about 26 million privately owned businesses in the US with payrolls, and only about 4% generate $1 million in revenue on a consistent basis,” said The School of Biz Founder Ted Wolf. “My mission is to develop more Elite Entrepreneurs like Jim Bedorf and Justin Prince. Jim and Justin are hard workers who needed a little help to unleash their talents. Entrepreneurs don’t have to experience strained finances, bad relationships, physical burnout, and emotional fatigue. We show entrepreneurs how to create a positive cycle of income, freedom, and wealth.”
Portions of this story appeared first on JustListed:
https://www.parealtors.org/how-investing-in-yourself-can-help-your-real-estate-business/
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-445-7316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter