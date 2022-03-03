Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,505 in the last 365 days.

The tax deadline is just around the corner

Vehicle tax info screenshotPHOENIX – With tax season in full swing, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is doing its part to take some of the hassle out of filling out those forms.

As a reminder, MVD has the “Vehicle Payment Summary” feature available for free at azmvdnow.gov. This service provides vehicle owners a consolidated report on how much was paid in taxes and fees for every registered vehicle, in 2021.

“This is the simplest way for customers to get this information for filing their taxes,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards. “Getting this report just takes a few minutes and it’s much easier than going into your garage, collecting all your registration forms and copying them for your tax files. It’s one more convenience that MVD provides to stay ahead of the curve serving our customers.”

For more information: azdot.gov/mvd, or azmvdnow.gov

You just read:

The tax deadline is just around the corner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.