The tax deadline is just around the corner

PHOENIX – With tax season in full swing, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is doing its part to take some of the hassle out of filling out those forms.

As a reminder, MVD has the “Vehicle Payment Summary” feature available for free at azmvdnow.gov. This service provides vehicle owners a consolidated report on how much was paid in taxes and fees for every registered vehicle, in 2021.

“This is the simplest way for customers to get this information for filing their taxes,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards. “Getting this report just takes a few minutes and it’s much easier than going into your garage, collecting all your registration forms and copying them for your tax files. It’s one more convenience that MVD provides to stay ahead of the curve serving our customers.”

For more information: azdot.gov/mvd, or azmvdnow.gov