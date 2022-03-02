Submit Release
Adapex Client Success Director Katie Popa a Finalist for Digiday Future Leader Award

Katie’s efforts and vision have helped Adapex grow by 497% in the last three years. Her work contributed greatly to Adapex making the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc 5000™ lists in 2021.”
— Adapex President and Datrix Head of U.S. Market Debra Fleenor
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiday has named Adapex Director of Client Success Katie Popa one of its 2022 Future Leader Award Finalists, Adapex announced today. Popa is one of six executives in the category of “Digiday Future Leader — Technology Provider.”

Adapex, part of the Datrix Group, nominated Popa for the Digiday Award in recognition of Popa’s work building the company’s account management structure, including an employee incentive program, performance evaluation systems, client growth initiatives, and all related process improvements. Popa brings a high-level focus to the overall financial success of Adapex’s publisher partners, identifying opportunities to increase revenue, optimizing site performance, and applying industry best practices and compliance protocols.

“Katie’s efforts and vision have helped Adapex grow by 497% in the last three years,” said Adapex President and Datrix Head of U.S. Market Debra Fleenor. “Even amid the global pandemic, our new and existing clients experienced significant uplifts in performance as a result of the collaborative account management and technology implementation that Katie spearheaded. Her work contributed greatly to Adapex making the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc 5000™ lists of fastest-growing companies in 2021. We consider Katie likely to run a Fortune 500 company one day.”

A key part of Popa’s job is to analyze revenue data and track the results of individual site optimizations to develop monetization strategies that can be applied to all of Adapex’s publishing partners. She has successfully implemented these strategies across the company’s network of more than 800 sites. Moreover, the structure she devised for her reports to the C-suite has greatly enhanced Adapex’s ability to monitor client accounts, troubleshoot revenue dips, and provide optimization recommendations. The reports directly influence revenue growth, and assist in revenue forecasting.

Digiday will announce the winners on April 14.

About Adapex

Adapex was one of the first companies to dig into digital advertising operations and partner with publishers to simplify and optimize monetization. The Adapex award-winning m4 Tech Suite™ monetizes content across all channels and ad formats -- desktop, mobile, CTV, in-app, video, native, rich media, and more. The combination of our revolutionary tech and our team of experienced adops professionals has led to 40-500% revenue growth for all of our publisher partners. To get the best results you need to have the best tech and services on the market. Adapex delivers double- and triple-digit revenue growth to our publisher partners...year after year. Visit us at https://adapex.io .

About Digiday

Digiday is a media company and community for digital media, marketing and advertising professionals. We cover the industry with an expertise, depth and tone you won't find anywhere else. The Digiday team strives to produce the highest quality publications, conferences and resources for our industry. Digiday is a Digiday Media brand.

