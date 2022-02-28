Engineering and Geoscience Week Proclaimed

CANADA, February 28 - Released on February 28, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed the week of February 27 - March 5, 2022, Engineering and Geoscience Week. The week recognizes the important work that members of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS) make in our province.

The members of APEGS make significant contributions to our province year-round," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said. "These hard-working professionals are relied upon across our province, so we will celebrate their many accomplishments this week."

The work of these professionals has an impact on almost every sector in Saskatchewan including agriculture, construction, environment, forestry, manufacturing, mining, resources, utilities, health care, education, transportation and resources.

"APEGS protects the public by ensuring high technical and ethical standards of engineering and geoscience practice in Saskatchewan," APEGS President Kristen Darr said. "Through years of study, training and continuing professional development, our 15,000 engineering and geoscience professionals are committed to keeping Saskatchewan safe and secure now and in the future."

APEGS is the governing body responsible for regulating the practice of engineering and geoscience professionals in the province. To celebrate Engineering and Geoscience Week on social media and in a newspaper feature, APEGS will promote the role that engineers and geoscientists play in the lives of Saskatchewan residents, introduce its newest professional members, and explain its mandate to regulate the professions in the public interest.

APEGS also sponsors two online educational opportunities in engineering and geoscience for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students: GeoExplore Saskatchewan features an interactive map and information on geological points of interest and their origins, and the movie, Dream Big: Engineering Our World and accompanying educational resources explore how engineers solve big and small problems to improve people's lives.

