New La Ronge Long Term Care Home Reaches 75 Per Cent Construction

CANADA, June 22 - Released on June 22, 2026

Construction of the new La Ronge Long-Term Care Home has reached 75 per cent completion.

Construction continues to progress throughout the home. On the first floor, steel stud work is complete, electrical and mechanical installation is ongoing and drywall installation has begun. On the second level, flooring, wall protection and painting are complete. Cabinetry and millwork installation are nearing completion, while electrical and mechanical work continues. On the third level, flooring, wall protection and painting are complete, along with all millwork and cabinetry installation.

"Our government is proud to invest in modern health facilities across Saskatchewan, and we are pleased to see steady progress on the new long-term care home in La Ronge," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "The new facility will offer a safe and comfortable home for residents across the north needing long-term care closer to home."

The new three-storey facility will include 80 private rooms with bathrooms, increasing capacity by 64 beds from the current space in the health centre. The home will also feature shared living areas, family rooms, a commercial kitchen and cafeteria, a serenity room and traditional healing space.

"Reaching 75 per cent construction completion on this project marks a significant achievement," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "This milestone underscores the importance of investing in infrastructure that supports residents in La Ronge and surrounding communities. Passing the three-quarter mark demonstrates strong progress as we transition into the final stretch of construction."

The home will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, with the Government committing approximately $100 million to the project. The La Ronge and Area Long-Term Care Funding Committee is working to raise funds for furniture, fixtures and equipment.

"The new long-term care home in La Ronge will significantly increase capacity in a modern, welcoming environment closer to home for northern residents," Saskatchewan Health Authority, Integrated Northern Health Vice President Julia Pemberton said. "The design features culturally meaningful spaces that will help residents feel connected and respected. We are pleased to see continued advancement on this important project."

"This milestone is a reflection of what can be accomplished when communities, governments, healthcare partners, businesses, and donors work together toward a common goal," La Ronge and Area Long-Term Care Fundraising Committee Coordinator Jacob Page said. "We are incredibly proud to support this project and look forward to the positive impact it will have on residents and families throughout northern Saskatchewan for generations to come."

Ledcor Construction Limited began construction in July 2023.

"Ledcor is proud to celebrate the 75 per cent completion milestone of the new La Ronge Long-Term Care Home," Ledcor Regional Manager Laird Ritchie said. "This achievement reflects the dedication and collaboration of the entire project team, our trade partners, local suppliers and the many stakeholders who have contributed to the project's success. Over the past several years, we have had the privilege of working alongside local communities, Indigenous partners, and organizations to help bring this important project to life. As the building continues to take shape, it is rewarding to see the vision becoming a reality."

Once residents transition into the new home, renovation work will begin on the existing long-term care space within the health centre. Planned improvements include enhanced therapy areas, a new adult day program, and a new hemodialysis unit, further strengthening healthcare services in the region.

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For more information, contact:

Media Desk

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: [email protected]

Media Desk

SaskBuilds and Procurement

Regina

Phone: 306-520-3607

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: [email protected]