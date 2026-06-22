Health Card Renewal Stickers Coming This Fall, Is Your Address Up to Date?

CANADA, June 22 - Released on June 22, 2026

With health cards set to expire at the end of 2026, eHealth is reminding Saskatchewan residents to make sure their address and family information on file is up-to-date to ensure they receive their new health card stickers this fall.

2026 is a health card renewal year and preparations are underway. eHealth will begin mailing out renewal stickers to anyone currently eligible for Saskatchewan health coverage starting mid-September.

If your address or other personal information has changed, Health Registries needs to know. It is easy to provide updates online at ehealthsask.ca. Let eHealth know if you have had any changes in the last three years, such as:

new address

changes in your family (e.g. marriage, divorce, addition or removal of dependents)

If you have moved and already used Express Address and chose to update your health card, no action is required.

Renewal stickers will extend your current health card and service coverage until Dec. 31, 2029; put them on your card as soon as they arrive. If your health card expires, you could be billed for medical services.

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For more information, contact: