Saskatchewanderer To Become Permanent Position - Applications Now Being Accepted

Applications are now being accepted to find the next great adventurer who will showcase the beauty of the province as the Saskatchewanderer.

Now in its 12th year, the Saskatchewanderer program is undergoing changes, with the role becoming a full-time, permanent position starting in April. The program is a partnership between Tourism Saskatchewan and the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport.

Previously, the position was a 12-month term contract. Felipe Gomez, the current Saskatchewanderer, wraps up his term on March 31.

"An imaginative, talented and proud ambassador for our province, Felipe Gomez elevated Saskatchewan's profile as a destination where warm hospitality and inviting communities shape meaningful travel experiences," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "The Saskatchewanderer program has evolved over the years and grown its fan base to more than 137,000 followers. The change to this role will allow for continuity of content development and storytelling, and create efficiencies in promoting tourism entrepreneurs and small businesses in Saskatchewan."

"Felipe Gomez has been such a great addition to the program," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Through his experience as a musician, educator, adventurer and content creator, he brought a unique perspective to the role. Felipe is a great storyteller sharing a spotlight on our beautiful provincial parks as well as sport, culture, heritage and recreation in Saskatchewan. I look forward to seeing how the next Saskatchewanderer will continue to tell this story."

"This is one of the best jobs I have ever had and it's my turn to "pass the hat" to the next Saskatchewanderer," 2021 Saskatchewanderer Felipe Gomez said. "If you love adventure, meeting people, trying delicious food and most importantly sharing all your discoveries with thousands of followers, this is the job for you!"

The program change allows for high-quality Saskatchewanderer content to be produced year-round, uninterrupted by annual onboarding. It also allows the candidate to develop as a spokesperson for promoting the province's tourism experiences, events, sport and cultural offerings.

Applications for the new full-time, permanent Saskatchewanderer position will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 9, 2022.

Apply online at https://business.tourismsaskatchewan.com/en/careers.

