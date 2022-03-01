Submit Release
Editorial: ‘Zero bail’ and release from jail are not the same thing

If there is any link between crime and the reduction or elimination of bail requirements, the problem is not in the policies themselves, but in the fact that police, the courts and others in the criminal system built their procedures around the suspect’s inability to pay. Fixing that problem will require all of those agencies to communicate better and more quickly with one another while guaranteeing public safety and the rights of accused people.

