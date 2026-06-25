Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,659 in the last 365 days.

Trump’s election ID, ballot counting rules blocked by Rob Bonta’s lawsuit

Attorney General Rob Bonta declared victory against President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a battle over an executive order that demanded states implement voter ID requirements and prohibited any ballot counting after Election Day. States, not the federal government, have made those rules, provided they met standards set by Congress.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trump’s election ID, ballot counting rules blocked by Rob Bonta’s lawsuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.