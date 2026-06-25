Trump’s election ID, ballot counting rules blocked by Rob Bonta’s lawsuit

Attorney General Rob Bonta declared victory against President Donald Trump on Wednesday in a battle over an executive order that demanded states implement voter ID requirements and prohibited any ballot counting after Election Day. States, not the federal government, have made those rules, provided they met standards set by Congress.

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