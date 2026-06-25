Video | Retired Judges Initiative (RJI) Wall of Justice

More than 100 retired California judges donned their robes and renewed their lifetime oaths of office to affirm the vital importance of an independent judiciary and the rule of law in honor of America's 250th celebration.

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