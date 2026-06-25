[U.S.] Supreme Court defangs Hawaii’s ‘vampire rule’ for gun owners

Hawaii cannot require gun owners to get permission to carry on private property, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, finding the state’s so-called “vampire rule” violated the Second Amendment. In a 6-3 opinion, the high court held the state law burdens the ability to carry a firearm for self-defense by prohibiting firearms on private property without the express and affirmative consent of the property owner.

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