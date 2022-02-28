Bolstering Its Commitment to Data Security, Alliant Names Mitchell Eisenberg General Counsel and Data Compliance Officer
Former WebMD and MediaBistro executive will provide legal counsel and lead data compliance for Alliant, the fast-growing audience data company.
Mitch is fully aligned with Alliant’s mission to deliver multichannel marketing solutions with an uncompromising focus on data compliance and privacy.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, the leading data-driven audience company, announced that it has hired Mitchell Eisenberg as its SVP, General Counsel and Data Compliance Officer. Formerly the General Counsel, VP & Chief Privacy Officer at PulsePoint (acquired by WebMD) and EVP at Mediabistro, Eisenberg brings extensive adtech and martech experience and a strategic business advisory background combined with chief legal officer experience, an MBA, and a law degree from NYU.
— Joanne Monfradi Dunn, CEO Alliant
A business-minded professional with a background in fast-paced, disruptive businesses, Eisenberg’s entrepreneurial spirit, bottom-line focus, and extensive regulatory insight will help Alliant solidify its leadership position in the audience and identity markets.
“I am excited to join the Alliant team and lead its legal and compliance function,” said Eisenberg. “This is a time of growth and I look forward to the opportunity to create a leading data company by continuing to build upon the company’s reputation for best practices in data compliance and privacy-by-design.”
Alliant is looking forward to Eisenberg's expert counsel in all things related to data and compliance as security and privacy continue to be of the utmost importance to both consumers and advertisers.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mitch to Alliant’s leadership team. He has a strategic mindset – with deep experience in general marketing and adtech businesses,” said Alliant’s founder and CEO, Joanne Monfradi Dunn. “Most importantly, Mitch is fully aligned with Alliant’s mission to deliver multichannel marketing solutions with an uncompromising focus on data compliance and privacy.”
About Alliant
Alliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and we continually validate our people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2 and IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency.
