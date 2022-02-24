Cadent Adds Over 1000 Data Axle Audience Segments to Aperture Platform for Advanced TV Activation
Audience segments now available to power scalable campaigns by leveraging unique consumer and professional attributes
We’re pleased to bring our truly differentiated, massive data set in actionable segments to Cadent and their advanced TV clients.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced that it is partnering with Cadent to provide B2C and B2B data within Aperture, the company’s end-to-end advanced TV platform. The integration will build on Cadent’s current offering, by providing consumer-specific segments that reflect career and professional attributes. With this partnership, Cadent’s advertiser clients can now leverage more than 1,000 Data Axle segments to more accurately target and reach their desired audience.
“We are committed to delivering a best-in-class solution for automating and simplifying the advanced TV workflow while ensuring advertisers can reach their target audience with industry-leading accuracy and reach. With Data Axle, we continue to deliver on that promise,” said Tony Yi, Executive Vice President, Business Development at Cadent. “We’re excited to expand on our long-standing relationship that started in 2008.”
As the world of online media targeting evolves, how the data under the segments are constructed is more important than ever. With the phase-out of third-party cookies in 2023, marketers want to rely on segments that are deterministic. Data Axle’s consumer and professional segments are created and validated through proprietary processes which continually combine thousands of offline sources and process billions of data points on consumers and business professionals delivering reliable, relevant, and compliant segments to meet advertisers’ demand.
"Data Axle's data is leveraged by the world's largest companies, and we are continually recognized for our pioneering, innovation and unrivaled depth in this arena,” said Bob Toth, SVP and GM Data Licensing at Data Axle. “We’re pleased to bring our truly differentiated, massive data set in actionable segments to Cadent and their advanced TV clients.”
Data Axle and Cadent executives will be on hand at RampUp 2022, February 28, 2022 through March 1, 2022, to discuss the power of this partnership and their respective offerings.
For more information on Data Axle’s Licensing Offerings visit: https://www.data-axle.com/how-we-help/data-licensing/. And if you’d like to schedule a time to discuss data licensing opportunities during this year’s RampUp event, either virtually or in person, visit https://www.data-axle.com/lp/rampup-schedule-a-meeting/.
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
About Cadent
Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.
