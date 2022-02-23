Senate Resolution 228 Printer's Number 1426
PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1426
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
228
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, BREWSTER, BROWNE,
HUGHES, MARTIN, COLLETT, COMITTA, MENSCH, STREET, STEFANO AND
SCAVELLO, FEBRUARY 23, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 23, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of March 2022 as "National Nutrition
Month®" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Nutrition Month®" is a nutrition education
and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and
Dietetics to focus attention on the importance of making
informed food and nutrition choices and developing sound eating
and physical activity habits; and
WHEREAS, The theme for 2022 "National Nutrition Month®" is
"Celebrate a World of Flavors"; and
WHEREAS, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the
world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals
with more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners; and
WHEREAS, The majority of the Academy of Nutrition and
Dietetic's members are Registered Dietitians, Registered
Dietitian Nutritionists or Registered Dietetic Technicians; and
WHEREAS, Food is the substance by which life is sustained and
celebrating flavors from cultures around the world is a tasty
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17