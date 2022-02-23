Submit Release
Senate Resolution 228 Printer's Number 1426

PENNSYLVANIA, February 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1426

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

228

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, BREWSTER, BROWNE,

HUGHES, MARTIN, COLLETT, COMITTA, MENSCH, STREET, STEFANO AND

SCAVELLO, FEBRUARY 23, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 23, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of March 2022 as "National Nutrition

Month®" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "National Nutrition Month®" is a nutrition education

and information campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and

Dietetics to focus attention on the importance of making

informed food and nutrition choices and developing sound eating

and physical activity habits; and

WHEREAS, The theme for 2022 "National Nutrition Month®" is

"Celebrate a World of Flavors"; and

WHEREAS, The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the

world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals

with more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners; and

WHEREAS, The majority of the Academy of Nutrition and

Dietetic's members are Registered Dietitians, Registered

Dietitian Nutritionists or Registered Dietetic Technicians; and

WHEREAS, Food is the substance by which life is sustained and

celebrating flavors from cultures around the world is a tasty

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

