JamLoop Partners with Data Axle to Power Accurate, Scalable Targeting for CTV Campaigns
Leading CTV platform selects Data Axle for addressable segments leveraging lifestyle and career attributes
JamLoop shares our commitment to ensuring the growing CTV advertising space is fueled by accurate, quality, real-time audience data...”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced that it is partnering with JamLoop, the Connected TV (CTV) demand-side advertising platform that helps brands reach streaming TV audiences watching shows, movies, and live sports content with actionable, real-time transparency. The agreement solidifies Data Axle as the top provider of data segments for CTV & OTT media buyers who want to reach consumers across both of their personal and professional lives through the company’s more than 1,000 segments.
— Bob Toth, SVP and GM Data Licensing at Data Axle
“JamLoop is one of the few companies operating in the CTV/OTT space that owns its own proprietary technology purpose-built for this medium, and we are committed to bringing in partners who have high quality data methodologies, a scaled consumer footprint, and clean, relevant audience taxonomies; Data Axle checked all those boxes and more,” said Leif Welch, Founder and CEO, JamLoop. “Data Axle’s data has already proven incredibly powerful. In fact, they are now the top provider of our demographics data, as well as key auto and real estate segments. We’re excited about what’s to come.”
As the world of online media targeting evolves, how the data under the segments are constructed is more important than ever. With the phase out of third-party cookies in 2023, marketers want to rely on segments that are addressable. Data Axle’s personal and professional segments are created and validated through proprietary processes which continually combine thousands of offline sources and process billions of data points on consumers and business professionals delivering reliable, relevant and compliant segments advertisers demand.
“Data Axle’s unique approach to building our data can fuel the future of CTV advertising, and we’re honored to bring these segments to marketers and media buyers through our new partnership with JamLoop,” said Bob Toth, SVP and GM Data Licensing at Data Axle. “JamLoop shares our commitment to ensuring the growing CTV advertising space is fueled by accurate, quality, real-time audience data, and that’s precisely what our demographic and buyer segment data bring to the table.”
Data Axle and JamLoop executives will be on hand at RampUp 2022, Feb. 28 - March 1, to discuss the power of this partnership and their respective offerings.
For more information on Data Axle’s Licensing Offerings visit: https://www.data-axle.com/how-we-help/data-licensing/. And if you’d like to schedule a time to discuss data licensing opportunities during this year’s RampUp event, either virtually or in person, visit https://www.data-axle.com/lp/rampup-schedule-a-meeting/.
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
About JamLoop
JamLoop is a DSP platform purpose-built for OTT & CTV advertising that helps brands reach streaming TV audiences watching shows, movies, and live sports content. JamLoop’s proprietary bidding and audience targeting technologies give us greater control and insights into the buying process, enabling a high-touch, flexible and transparent customer experience. For more information, visit https://jamloop.com.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com
