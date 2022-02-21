Bombora and Bidtellect Partner on First-to-Market Cookieless B2B Solution, Expanding Cookieless Offerings
Bidtellect’s Demand-Side Platform offers Bombora’s 62 B2B contextual categories, expanding audience possibilities for agencies, brands, and publishers
Bombora and Bidtellect’s global cookieless B2B solution is the industry’s first integration capable of bringing together granular contextual targeting and robust taxonomy specifically for B2B brands.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketers looking for scale and visibility can now more easily find both, thanks to a new partnership between Bombora, the leading provider of Intent data for B2B sales and marketing, and Bidtellect, the performance-driven DSP specializing in context-first optimization, the companies announced today. The partnership establishes a cookieless solution via Bombora’s proprietary Company Surge® Intent offering and Bidtellect's context-first programmatic platform, creating a unique contextual target solution at scale for B2B marketers.
Bombora's Company Surge® Intent data uniquely measures and scores intent signals across a proprietary data cooperative of 4,000+ B2B content sources. This data identifies buyer intent through account-level increases in content consumption around a 9,000+ topic taxonomy covering a variety of business themes, industries, and categories. Bidtellect’s granular ad placement-level targeting, now combined with Bombora’s robust topic taxonomy, delivers first-of-its-kind precision, scale, and performance tailored for B2B brands – all in a cookieless environment. Together, the partnership enables B2B contextual targeting against 62 topic categories including digital transformation, supply chain management, business intelligence, cryptocurrency, and marketing technology.
“As a global B2B agency partner to dozens of industry-leading brands, it’s imperative for us to rethink what data strategies we can offer clients with the cookieless future upon us,” said Rosey Sutton, Associate Director, Programmatic at Just Global, a full service marketing agency that specializes in B2B and works closely with Bidtellect and Bombora. “Bombora and Bidtellect’s global cookieless B2B solution is the industry’s first integration capable of bringing together granular contextual targeting and robust taxonomy specifically relevant for B2B brands.”
“The ad-tech industry has been undergoing seismic shifts in order to prepare for the cookieless future. Bombora’s contextual partnership with Bidtellect is one of many future-proofing initiatives we are developing to address the cookieless world and continue to serve our clients effectively,” said Tony Mowad, VP of Business Development at Bombora. “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Bidtellect with this partnership.”
Contextual targeting is only as good as the understanding of a “topic” being read on the page or content. Working with thousands of clients across the globe, Bombora's industry-leading B2B topic taxonomy is sourced from data science that powers its Data Co-op, measuring 20 billion average monthly content consumption events across the B2B internet from privacy-compliant data contributed by 4,000+ content sources.
“Partnering with Bombora not only strengthens Bidtellect’s ability to power smarter advertising, but also provides a cost-effective, high-performing solution in a market that worries about a cookieless future,” said Bidtellect SVP Growth and Strategic Business Development Craig Aron.
“Our clients often have complex and evolving marketing needs that require a balancing act of strategies to identify and reach their priority audiences,” said Anthony Lopez, Supervisor, Programmatic at Just Global, a full service marketing agency that specializes in B2B and works closely with Bidtellect and Bombora. “Bidtellect and Bombora’s new global cookieless B2B solution provides us with a unique combination of data and content-driven solutions that allow us to plan for the future.”
About Bombora
Bombora is the leading provider of Intent data for B2B sales and marketing. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of which businesses are actively researching what products, and the intensity of that research. Using this information, marketers can drive more qualified demand through the funnel, while sales teams can better prioritize accounts and have higher quality conversations. The source of this data is the first co-operative of 4000+ premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences that are aggregated into over 8,000 Intent topics. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory.
About Bidtellect
Bidtellect is a performance-driven DSP specializing in context-first optimization, cookieless solutions, and native programmatic. We pride ourselves in premium supply quality and optimizing down to the placement level, while offering deep campaign insights across a wide range of KPIs for our brand, agency, and trading desk partners. Bidtellect consistently outperforms competitors in nearly every head-to-head performance test thanks to industry-leading brand safety technology, premium supply quality, superior context capabilities, and proprietary bid factoring and optimization technology: delivering ads that work.
