GRAZIA USA ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER

Pantheon Media Group, publisher of Grazia USA. Joseph “J.” Errico, Grazia USA's Chief Creative Officer & Editor. Brendan Monaghan, PMG’s Executive Vice-President and Global Chief Brand Officer.

—Joseph “J.” Errico, who has styled the world’s top image-makers, takes on the top role in the U.S. after Grazia was named Best New Magazine Launch of 2021—

Grazia has captured a truly elite and one-of-a kind segment in the category here in the United States.” — Joseph “J.” Errico