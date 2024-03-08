LIAM GALLAGHER ON THE PAIRING THE MUSIC WORLD HAS BEEN WAITING FOR IN Q'S MARCH DIGITAL COVER STORY
'I'M NOT DOING IT FOR THE MONEY... GOT ENOUGH OF THAT!'
'THIS HERE IS WHAT WE DO. JOHN'S PLAYING OUT OF HIS SKIN AND I’M SINGING GREAT, AND IT IS WHAT IT IS… IT'S NOT HARD MAKING MUSIC WHEN YOU KNOW WHAT YOU'RE DOING.'”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q Magazine — the legendary 38-year-old music title dubbed “the world’s greatest music magazine” — has unveiled its first cover to mark its long-awaited return, with Manchester rock legends Liam Gallagher and John Squire joining the brand for an exclusive interview to discuss their surprise collaboration, their mission to “bring joy,” and how they hope to inspire a new generation to carry the rock ‘n’ roll baton.
— LIAM GALLAGHER
Q’s UK-based editor and chief writer, Dominic Utton, sat down with Gallagher and Squire, who first wrote their names into the annals of pop music as founding members of Oasis and the Stone Roses, respectively. After decades of mutual admiration, the pair — who have both been inducted as Q Icons in the brand’s Hall of Fame — have united at last, releasing their debut LP, Liam Gallagher & John Squire, to feverish anticipation and sold-out concert dates.
“I’m not doing it for money,” Gallagher tells Q of the partnership. “Got enough of that. I’m not doing it to be famous. Got enough of that as well. I’m doing it for the right reasons. And I think when you do things for the right reasons, good things happen. It’s an uplifting record and I just can’t wait to f**king bring some sunshine, man.”
The full interview and photo shoot can be read here at www.QTheMusic.com.
Squire gives Q readers a peek behind the curtain at the album’s creation, from backstage conversations to an exchange of YouTube “mood boards,” and remembers how first hearing Gallagher’s vocals on his songs was like “getting to the top of a mountain and seeing for miles on the other side.”
For Gallagher, who first saw Squire when he snuck into a Stone Roses concert as a teenager, the collaboration is the culmination of years of fandom. “If this was happening when I was 16, I would probably jump off a f**king bridge,” Gallagher says. Yet the two tell Q that the pressures of past glories never even entered their minds.
“I always wanted to be in a band,” Gallagher says. “There’s nothing better than being in a band. I know things happen and people split up and get fed up of each other and all that. But before that happens, it’s the best thing in the world. It's not hard making music when you know what you're doing.”
Since its relaunch in October last year, Q has lived up to its reputation for meaningful music and pop culture journalism with must-read interviews and compelling features, having already published interviews with nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, legendary Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Sonic Youth front man Thurston Moore, Suggs of Madness, Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, and Karl Bartos of electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk.
The relaunched Q has also run in-depth features on the rise and fall of original super-club Studio 54, the death of INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, and the impact of the ‘60s Laurel Canyon scene, as well as long reads on subjects including Madonna’s recent hospitalization and extraordinary recovery, the vinyl LP resurgence among Generation Z consumers, and the impact of the women who spearheaded the original 1970s punk rock explosion.
Q has also revived the magazine’s famous The Q List, compiling definitive accounts of great albums, songs and key moments in rock and pop history.
