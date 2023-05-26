GRAZIA GAZETTE TOASTS SUMMER IN THE HAMPTONS FOR A THIRD SUCCESSIVE SEASON WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS MEMORIAL DAY EDITION
The Grazia Gazette, which premiered in 2021, brings the world of luxury fashion and beauty to premier locales and events around AmericaNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA GAZETTE, the ‘green friendly’ and 100 percent carbon neutral publication from GRAZIA USA, released its fifth iteration for 2023 — the first in The Hamptons — with a special 24-page edition, Maria Eliason, Executive Vice President of GRAZIA USA, announced today.
The GRAZIA GAZETTE: The Hamptons Edition will reach 100 hundred thousand unique readers throughout the most prominent high-traffic areas in The Hamptons — from Southampton to Montauk — and direct to targeted homes commencing May 25. Including its digital audience, the GRAZIA GAZETTE franchise reaches more than one million users.
“This is a product unlike anything available in The Hamptons, which explain why our partner demand commanded we return to the region for a third successive summer,” said Ms. Eliason. “This is a publication specifically dedicated to those who live in The Hamptons but still want to be dazzled with our international renown, leveraging our authoritative content and incomparable identity.”
Having made a splash in Los Angeles, Orange County and at other marquee events so far this year, including the Formula One in Miami and at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the Colorado Desert, the GRAZIA GAZETTE returns to where it was first published, New York’s East End, to provide its audience with exclusive celebrity interviews, fashion and trend updates, beauty tips, as well as summer lifestyle, wellness, travel, and culture news from seasoned writers and expert contributors in New York, Italy, London and Sydney
The GRAZIA GAZETTE employs a first-of-its-kind distribution model where it is distributed at highly trafficked retail stores, hotels, bars, and restaurants in the Hamptons, and to the homes of the most affluent and high-net worth individuals in specific markets. The elite audience compromises the wealth circuit, in the instance The Hamptons, who meet publisher Pantheon Media Group’s criteria of those responsible for the spend in luxury, fashion, beauty, travel, wellness, and hospitality segments.
The 2023 lineup for the GRAZIA GAZETTE includes additional issues in existing markets; The Hamptons, Miami, New York and Aspen, as well as debut issues dedicated to new geographical locations including New York City for The US Open and Las Vegas for the Formula 1.
In alignment with GRAZIA USA’s commitment to sustainability, GRAZIA GAZETTE: The Hamptons Edition is 100% carbon neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
GRAZIA USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, GRAZIA. For 80 years across 23 countries, GRAZIA has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. GRAZIA USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of GRAZIA USA launched in September 2021.
GRAZIA is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional GRAZIA Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
