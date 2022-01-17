GRAZIA USA EXPANDS ITS REACH WITH THE LAUNCH OF POPULAR GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS IN KEY TERRITORIES & DESTINATIONS IN 2022
The Grazia Gazette, launched in 2021, brings the world of luxury fashion and beauty to premier locales and events.
The success of Grazia Gazette has proven the viability of an untested model: hyper-niche luxury content delivered in a traditional print format.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantheon Media Group (PMG), the United States publisher of the Italian fashion bible Grazia from the Mondadori Group, today announced it will continue the roll-out of its Grazia Gazette product — a new eco-friendly and 100-percent carbon-neutral luxury broadsheet publication — in 2022.
Launched in Summer 2021 in the Hamptons, Grazia Gazette also made a splash at the September 2021 New York Fashion Week, and Art Basel Miami in December with its compelling content and portfolio of premium advertisers.
2022 will kick off with a February Los Angeles edition timed for new boutique reopenings on Rodeo Drive and the Super Bowl’s arrival in Los Angeles. That will be followed by the second iteration of Grazia Gazette: New York Fashion Week in February—an all-digital version—before returning to print with F1 Miami in May, a second summer season in the Hamptons, and more to follow.
This news follows the successful roll-out of the 52-page Grazia Gazette: The Hamptons on Memorial Day weekend in 2021. With a print run of 45,000, the publication was distributed to users throughout the most prominent high-traffic areas in The Hamptons — from Southampton to Montauk — and direct to targeted homes. Including its digital audience, the Grazia Gazette franchise currently reaches more than 245,000 users per single issue – no matter the location.
“The success of Grazia Gazette has proven the viability of an untested model: hyper-niche luxury content delivered in a traditional print format,” said Melissa Cronin, President of Pantheon Media Group.
“Directly targeting users’ passions in this way — from fashion, art, culture, and beauty, to home, entertainment, design, travel, and business — allows us to provide an unparalleled product to both users and advertisers alike.
"Our initial Hamptons launch has sparked an enthusiastic response in one of the most affluent and influential markets in the country, so it was a natural decision to expand our footprint across the nation. Art Basel was our most successful issue yet, and we are looking forward to making an even bigger splash in 2022.”
“The Grazia Gazette product is unlike anything else on the market,” added Brendan Monaghan, PMG’s Executive Vice President and Chief Global Brands Officer. “It’s a rich infusion of timely authoritative content infused with the enduring romance of print, which makes this a truly remarkable experience for users and advertisers alike.
“In today’s saturated and increasingly partisan news market, the Grazia Gazette restores to the ranks an experience that has been sorely missing as digital subscriptions have become readers’ primary delivery system. While we remain a digital-first brand, PMG is bringing back the immersive and inspiring experience of reading a real newspaper.”
In its very first issue, Grazia Gazette attracted premier advertisers including Salvatore Ferragamo, Corcoran, One&Only Resorts, ZeroBond, Bentley, and LeVian. Subsequent partnerships have included Loro Piana, Whispering Angel, and more. The Art Basel iteration featured placements from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Prada, Dior, La Prairie, and more.
In alignment with Grazia USA’s commitment to sustainability, Grazia Gazette is 100% carbon-neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable.
Meanwhile, the next edition of the Grazia USA flagship title will be a 356-page March 2022 issue, in a follow-up to the September 2021 issue, which was named Best New Magazine Launch of 2021 by Samir Husni, director of the Magazine Innovation Center at the University of Mississippi School of Journalism.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA:
Grazia USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, Grazia. For 80 years across 23 countries, Grazia has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. Grazia USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of Grazia USA launched in September 2021. Grazia USA is published under a licensing agreement with Mondadori Media S.p.A. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
