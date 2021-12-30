GRAZIA USA NAMED BEST NEW MAGAZINE LAUNCH OF 2021
Leading analyst, Samir Husni, calls Grazia USA a 'much-needed infusion to the world of magazines in general and the fashion magazine sector, in particular.'
An experience unlike any on the market today.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazia USA — the American iteration of the iconic Italian fashion bible Grazia from the Mondadori Group — has been named Magazine Launch of the Year.
— Samir Husni, Ph.D.
In a year when the number of new print magazines more than doubled from 2020, Grazia USA was praised as No. 1 out of 122 new print magazine launches for “rekindling faith” in the print sector, according to Samir Husni, Ph.D., the founder and director of the Magazine Innovation Center at the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media.
The announcement was made on December 29, 2021, via Publishers Daily, the most influential voice in publishing and media.
In announcing the award, Dr. Husni noted how the launch of Grazia USA has left him optimistic about the future of the print magazine format.
“The thing that gives me hope is the numbers have doubled since last year, and to have a 400-page first-issue magazine in 2021 rekindles your faith that there is still hope,” he wrote. “It’s not over.”
"If you told me early in 2021 that someone would launch a print magazine with 400 pages and lots of advertising, I would have told you that you are out of your mind," added Dr. Husni. "Bringing Grazia to the U.S.A. was not only an act of faith and belief in the way print can be handled successfully, it is an experience unlike any on the market today combining both quality content, gorgeous photography, and above all a touch of class.
"A much needed infusion to the world of magazines in general and the fashion magazine sector in particular. It was not a hard decision for me to choose Grazia USA as the most notable launch of 2021 because it rose to the top of the 122 titles launched that year exactly like the foam rises to the top of an excellent espresso."
Volume 1, titled “Evolution,” featured three women who have been instrumental in orchestrating cultural and societal movements during a rare moment in history: Olympic champion runner Allyson Felix, rising actress, musician, and activist Jordan Alexander, and iconic fashion model Alek Wek.
The issue, in three separate print runs, was released nationwide from September 23, 2021.
Of the achievement, Brendan Monaghan, Pantheon Media Group’s Chief Global Brands Officer and Executive Vice-President, said: “This is a tremendous honor for Grazia – not just here in the United States, but for our teams across the globe. I am extremely proud of Grazia’s dedicated editorial team for developing a tremendous product that meets the demands and needs of both readers and advertisers alike. We are fortunate to have the support of our partners in delivering best-in-class content in fashion, luxury, entertainment, and more to more than 400,000 certified magazine readers, and millions of online users each month.”
The landmark debut of Grazia in the United States also marked a strategic shift in fashion publishing, and the beginning of a new era in the world’s largest and most prominent fashion market. In addition to the $14.99 issue being on sale at select retailers in North America, including Barnes & Noble, the quarterly Grazia USA directly connected the next-generation luxury consumer with the vast array of affluent and influential brands — including Tiffany, Dior, Vuitton, Loro Piana, Harry Winston and more — that supported the title's launch.
Grazia USA was sent to 400,000 individuals who reside in the top 15 markets in the country and are responsible for more than 50% of the nation’s wealth and luxury spending. This highly curated list represents an immediate Grazia USA community enamored with fashion, art, culture, beauty, home, entertainment, design, travel, business, nightlife, and wine and spirits.
“Beginning with a 400,000-person rate base for the launch, Grazia USA has committed to expanding year-on-year with print growth,” said Tanya Amini, Grazia USA Vice President & General Manager. “Advertisers want to be aligned with Grazia, and we are thrilled to have clients return for our March edition while at the same time, new and unique brands are joining the mix.”
Grazia USA continues to be available for purchase at several major U.S. retailers, and is available for subscription.
Grazia USA is published under a licensing agreement with Pantheon Media Group, LLC (PMG).
ABOUT GRAZIA USA:
Grazia USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, Grazia. For 80 years across 23 countries, Grazia has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. Grazia USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of Grazia USA launched in September 2021. Grazia USA is published under a licensing agreement with Mondadori Media S.p.A. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
