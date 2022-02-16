Data Axle Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board to Accelerate Product and Data Innovation
Company taps five distinguished inaugural members, including top executives from Amazon Web Services, Bain Capital, Dun & Bradstreet, Lending Tree, and LiveRamp
We are thrilled to welcome such thoughtful and accomplished advisors to Data Axle.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced the formation of its strategic advisory board. Appointments to this new board include Faraz Shafiq, GM and Worldwide Head, Digital Transformation, Amazon Web Services; Noah Breslow, Operating Partner at Bain Capital; Michael Bird, former President, Global Sales & Marketing at Dun & Bradstreet; David Pann, Chief Product Officer at LiveRamp; and current Data Axle Board Member Nikul Patel, former Chief Product and Strategy Officer for Lending Tree.
The collective onboarding of these five distinguished executives underscores Data Axle’s commitment to product and innovation as well as the future of data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions. Going forward, the new board will work closely with management, advising on the company’s growth, data trends and innovations as well as the deployment of current solutions and strategic new additions to its offerings.
“We are thrilled to welcome such thoughtful and accomplished advisors to Data Axle,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “This group’s phenomenal industry tenure and proven track record in data, product and digital marketing perfectly complements Data Axle’s well-established reputation in the data-driven marketing space. We know they will provide their unique perspectives and insights from their long and distinguished careers, while playing an active role in the business as we grow and innovate.”
Members of the Data Axle Strategic Advisory Board:
Michael Bird is an accomplished executive focused on building companies at the intersection of data, analytics, and software. He most recently served as President, Global Sales and Marketing Solutions for Dun & Bradstreet, leading strategy, business transformation, product development, and strategic M&A. Michael joined D&B in 2015 through the acquisition of NetProspex, where he served as CEO. NetProspex was a leading B2B Data Management Platform company and received numerous awards for innovation, growth, customer success and employee satisfaction.
Noah Breslow joined Bain Capital Ventures in 2021 as an Operating Partner, where he focuses on advising portfolio CEOs and leadership teams and helps the firm invest in fintech and software companies across all stages. Prior to Bain Capital Ventures, Breslow was Chairman and CEO of OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), a leading online small business lender. OnDeck pioneered the use of data analytics to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online.
David Pann recently joined LiveRamp as Chief Product Officer, where he now oversees product design, innovation, and long term strategy for LiveRamp’s portfolio of products, in addition to spearheading platform-level differentiation. Prior to this post, he held global business responsibility for all of Microsoft’s search, native and display advertising that runs across Microsoft and partner networks.
Nikul Patel is a current Data Axle Board Member and the former Chief Product & Strategy Officer for LendingTree from June 2012 to Feb 2019, playing a pivotal role during the company’s explosive growth. During his tenure, he managed Product and Strategy for the company as a Chief Product & Strategy Officer. Mr. Patel also held various senior management roles involving technology products and services at Intel Corporation.
Faraz Shafiq currently leads Digital Transformation and Enterprise Modernization for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Previously, Shafiq was the Senior VP, Chief Data and AI officer for Cambia, a 101-year-old, $10 billion healthcare company on a mission to disrupt and innovate. Prior to that, Shafiq was the Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer and Executive Managing Director for Verizon. The team was responsible for Data Science and Internet of Things products and platforms.
This news follows the September 2021 formation and announcement of a separate strategic advisory board specifically serving Data Axle’s highly regarded nonprofit division. To see the full Strategic Advisory Board visit:
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
