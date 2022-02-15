Extreme Reach Expands Brand Portfolio with Acquisition of Syncro Services
Creative logistics leader to serve Syncro clients with expanded services
Bringing a two-generation, family-run business with such a strong reputation into ER is an honor. We look forward to providing even more services to Syncro’s stellar clients.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), the global leader in creative logistics, announced today that it has acquired Syncro Services, a marketing content management and distribution company, along with WmrkMedia, its traffic and clearance division. The acquisition expands ER’s brand portfolio with a well established roster of national advertisers. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
— Extreme Reach Co-Founder and CEO Tim Conley
ER’s global reach and scale make it the de facto clearinghouse for the majority of ad creative that flows from brands, agencies and production houses to linear and digital media destinations across an omnichannel media landscape. For more than 60 years, Syncro has worked with marquee brands in the QSR, Tech and Financial sectors -- along with their agencies -- on a wide range of services including asset distribution and management. Syncro also brings an expertise in accessibility work, such as audio descriptions for the seeing impaired.
The acquisition of Syncro marks the third strategic acquisition by Extreme Reach in the last 12 months further underscoring the company’s role and unique positioning as the leader in omnichannel creative logistics.
“The quality of Syncro’s business and their commitment both to top-notch customer service and lasting client relationships has created a company culture very similar to that of ER,” said Tim Conley, Co-Founder and CEO at Extreme Reach. “Bringing a two-generation, family-run business with such a strong reputation into ER is an honor. We welcome our new team members and look forward to providing even more services to Syncro’s stellar clients.”
“With the global footprint of Extreme Reach and its fully integrated solutions for marketers and agencies, we are excited to bring new and expanded capabilities to our clients,” said Syncro President Bill Matz, who joins ER as VP, Client Relationships. “I can’t think of another company I would trust to treat our clients as well as we do. Our traffic and account managers and I look forward to working with ER’s exceptional team.”
Rob Krizek, Syncro’s SVP of Business Development, joins ER as Senior Director, Client Relationships. He, Bill Matz and the account and traffic managers will work out of ER’s Manhattan office.
About Extreme Reach
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
With the acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100 team members serving 90 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets are managed in ER’s creative logistics platform.
About Syncro Services
Syncro Services is known for a consultative approach to customer needs. For over 60 years, the company has been a pioneer in content distribution.
Syncro’s advanced, secure, user-friendly workflow and delivery systems are responsibly managed by an experienced team that understands the total picture and maintains the highest standards of execution.
WmrkMedia was acquired by Syncro in 2008, becoming the traffic and clearance division for the company.
