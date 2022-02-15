Over 90% of Super Bowl LVI Ads Moved Through the Extreme Reach Platform

Two thirds of ads were finished in the edit suite and uploaded to ER less than a week before game day

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extreme Reach (ER), the global leader in creative logistics, today announced that its team and technology enabled more than 90% of in-game ads in Super Bowl LVI. Teams across the company responsible for Talent & Rights, Clearance, Traffic and Delivery helped ensure that the high-priced spots, seen by millions, aired in compliance and in pristine condition. It’s a role Extreme Reach has proudly held for over a decade and this year the company reached a new record of volume in stewarding spots through the creative supply chain for the biggest day in live TV.Comedy ruled on game day and celebrity participation in Super Bowl spots was even higher than last year. According to Source Creative, the continuously updated database of global commercials with full production credits, and a division of Extreme Reach, 43 of the 64 in-game national spots fall into the category of Comedy and 37 of the 64 featured celebrities, up from 34 in 2021.With 30-seconds of airtime in the Super Bowl reported to cost as much as $7 million, the stakes are extremely high and there can be no fumbling of the creative logistics. This year, Extreme Reach saw productions start later than in pre-Covid years, with two thirds of ads arriving from the edit suite in the ER platform just days before the big game. All teams involved -- Talent & Rights, Business Affairs, Clearance, Traffic and Delivery -- moved swiftly to prepare spots for repeat advertisers and newcomers alike, to ensure that every single brand story aired perfectly.ER’s involvement in Super Bowl creative begins as early as the concepting stage, when talent costs are estimated for each idea and the clearance and budgeting processes are initiated. The company’s Talent division handles contract management for performers and music seen and heard, ensuring that all are properly compensated according to strict rules. For some ads, ER also handles the crew payroll for the experts behind the camera. In the weeks and days prior to the event itself, ER facilitates the final steps of ad delivery to the network, including traffic instructions, multiple levels of automated and human quality control. The company’s VP of Video Network & Support joins the network team on-site at the media center to ensure the stories come alive on all screens flawlessly. (For Super Bowl LV, that work was handled remotely.)“The Super Bowl is not just a big moment for teams, sports fans, and coaches,” said Tim Conley, CEO at Extreme Reach. “Brands of all sizes invest millions of dollars to play their stories during and around the Super Bowl and reach the largest audience on TV. The ER team excels when the stakes are high. We’re honored to provide counsel, support, expertise and reassurance to brands and their agencies who invest so much on this important day.”About Extreme ReachExtreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.With the 2021 acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100 team members serving 90 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in TV and video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets move through ER’s creative logistics platform.