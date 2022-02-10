Microbe Formulas Gives Over 1,000 Bottles of Products to Local Nonprofit

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Local Meridian Health Company Prioritizes Giving Back and Community Involvement in 2022

We are doing everything we can to find ways to give back to our community, and supporting local charities feels like a great way to do so.” — Dr. Todd Watts, co-founder and CEO of Microbe Formulas

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week Microbe Formulas donated over 1,000 bottles of gut health products to Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS) to support human trafficking victims in recovery. On Wednesday, February 9th, Microbe co-founder and CEO Dr. Todd Watts spent the morning educating the organization’s employees on how the products work and how to attain best results.

Microbe provided 500 bottles of their flagship product, Mimosa Pudica Seed, along with an additional 500 bottles of Formula 2. These products were given as a combo to help promote digestive and immune health to those supported by the nonprofit.

Microbe and COBS have partnered in multiple events over the last year, including the highly successful “Fill the Shelves” essential item drive in August 2020. In June 2021, COBS successfully hosted their annual golf fundraiser “Tee’d Off at Human Trafficking” where Microbe was a main sponsor. Both events raised over $20,000 to cover the rent on their safe house shelter for one year, as well as essential items needed.

At the presentation on Wednesday, Paula Barthelmess, founder of COBS, shared with Microbe Formulas, “I just want to tell you how much we appreciate your support. We’ve been working together now for a year and a half and it’s amazing all you’ve done. This, fundraisers, podcasts — so we are just very blessed to have you as a partner.”

Those looking to donate, provide service, or learn more about Idaho’s Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS) can visit the Idaho COBS website.

Microbe Formulas is no stranger to supporting local charitable organizations. Just in this last year, they have sponsored and participated in events held by the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (WCA), Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS), St. Vincent’s Charity, the Hispanic Business Association, and more.

It does not stop there. This May, Microbe Formulas will donate an additional 4,200 bottles of product to Flock Cancer of Idaho’s “Pink Street Stroll” Charity Walk. 2,100 bottles of Mimosa Pudica Seed and 2,100 bottles of Formula 2 will be paired and given as combos to the walking participants during the event.

Watts shares, “The Treasure Valley community has continued to nurture and support our business since we were founded in 2017. We are doing everything we can to find ways to give back to our community, and supporting local charities feels like a great way to do so.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

