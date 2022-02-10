Making Science Announces Its Global Advisory Board, Adding a Trio of Executives Focused on U.S. Growth
Advisory board members Robert Horler, Matthew Hudson, and a third executive are focused on facilitating advancement opportunities for Making Science in the U.S.
The advisory board demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Making Science is at the forefront of the digital marketing industry and we are delivering the best technologies and experiences...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Science, an international technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in ecommerce and digital acceleration, today announced the foundation of its Global Advisory Board and its founding members. Making Science has named three U.S. executives as advisors as the company builds on 10 years of success in the U.S. market.
— José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO Making Science
The founding advisors include:
- Robert Horler, CEO of Whalar
- Matthew Hudson, CEO MJHudson
“This is an opportunity to advance Making Science’s innovative and forward-thinking business model to top companies in the U.S. and I am excited to be a part of that mission,” said Matthew Hudson, CEO of MJHudson. “I respect the company, its leadership, and the advanced advertising technologies they are introducing to the market, and already offering for marketing personalization and cookieless targeting solutions.”
Each member brings considerable business and tech expertise, which will be a vital force in driving Making Science’s expansion in the United States and working with top ecommerce brands.
One member named to the board is Matthew Hudson, the founder and CEO of MJHudson (London Stock Exchange: MJH.L), the leading company in Asset Management solutions). Matthew is a global expert in M&A, private equity, and structured finance and his counsel will be integral in defining and directing the M&A strategy of Making Science.
The second member to be announced is Robert Horler, who served as a senior executive in a variety of roles throughout his career, including CEO of Dentsu Aegis U.S. before becoming the CEO of Whalar. Horler is a highly-respected industry leader who found considerable success building technological-based solutions to solve the digital industry’s biggest challenges.
The advisory board announcement comes as Making Science continues to bolster its presence in the United States as a digital acceleration industry leader after entering the U.S. market with the acquisition of 360 Conversion Analytics in April 2021.
“The advisory board demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Making Science is at the forefront of the digital marketing industry and we are delivering the best technologies and experiences to our customers,” said Making Science CEO José Antonio Martínez Aguilar. “The proven expertise and knowledge of our Global Advisors will accelerate our US expansion which is the priority for Making Science”
About Making Science
Making Science is a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation. Its business model responds to the growing need for companies to digitize their entire value chain, particularly in the marketing area. The markets in which Making Science operates are digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud analytics, all of which have high growth rates. The Making Science Group currently employs more than 750 people and has a presence and technological development in Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States.
