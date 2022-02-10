Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions Opens Office in New Mexico, Becomes Official State Vendor
Action enables entertainment productions working with ERPS in NM to tap state’s leading incentives program; Industry veteran Tiffany Dyer to manage office
My experience with Extreme Reach staff has been great and they are a great asset to the state’s film industry.”ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions announced today its expansion into New Mexico and the opening of an office in Albuquerque. Its new status as an official state vendor enables entertainment productions filming in New Mexico to earn back a percentage of whatever they spend with the company, as part of New Mexico’s long-standing incentive program.
New Mexico launched one of the nation’s first incentives programs for entertainment productions and continues to provide producers a welcome stability that impacts budgeting as well as the ability to find skilled talent in the state. The program’s transparency and dependability make it a big draw for productions of all sizes.
"It’s great to see so many new businesses investing in New Mexico,” said Mary Ann Fernandez, a leading auditor. “The arrival of Extreme Reach as an official state vendor gives productions another choice for payroll and accounting needs at a time when New Mexico production is growing at a rapid rate. My experience with Extreme Reach staff has been great and they are a great asset to the state’s film industry.”
“New Mexico has been a nationwide leader in incentive programs for two decades,” said Extreme Reach Head of Production Incentives, Kathleen Thompson. “Producers love to work in this beautiful state because (a) it’s truly production friendly, and (b) they appreciate being able to count on these established incentives. Extreme Reach is honored to support the New Mexico production community in their payroll needs and help them navigate the process of securing incentives.”
Opening the New Mexico office will be Payroll Manager Tiffany Dyer who, in her career, has processed multiple billions of dollars of production payroll in New Mexico for numerous prestigious studio films, widely recognized TV shows, and independent productions alike.
“New Mexico offers so much to productions, and our crew and talent base here is unparalleled,” said Dyer, a current Albuquerque resident, and resident of New Mexico since 1994. “Extreme Reach is thrilled to be able to continue to support film and television production efforts in New Mexico by providing exemplary entertainment payroll services as an official New Mexico vendor.”
Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions is located at 2201 San Pedro Dr NE,
Suite 1-235, Albuquerque, NM 87110, and may be reached at 505-336-5800 .
About Extreme Reach Payroll Solutions
Payroll Solutions is a division of Extreme Reach that supports the entertainment industry with innovative, smarter solutions for today's payroll services and accounting needs. Guided by a belief that the winning approach is equal parts people and technology, the team's expertise draws from all corners of the entertainment industry and shares a commitment to outstanding customer service.
Extreme Reach is known for successfully disrupting and transforming legacy workflows in media and marketing for more than 10 years. ERPS is backed by deep resources and unencumbered by bureaucracy. Its modern software is customer-driven, built to meet the unique demands of all types of productions, and architected to be future-ready no matter what comes next.
With its headquarters in California and teams covering every region of North America, ERPS addresses payroll, taxes, benefits, residuals, production incentives, accounting and more, across all 50 states and Canada.
