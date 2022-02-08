Senate Bill 450 Printer's Number 1384

PENNSYLVANIA, February 8 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 534, 1227

PRINTER'S NO. 1384

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

450

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY YAW, ARGALL, VOGEL, PITTMAN, MENSCH, GORDNER,

BAKER AND STEFANO, APRIL 9, 2021

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS,

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, FEBRUARY 8, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 30, 1987 (P.L.163, No.16), entitled "An

act providing for the revitalization of rural Pennsylvania;

establishing the Center for Rural Pennsylvania; providing for

rural education partnerships and adult literacy programs;

allocating funds appropriated to the Department of Commerce

for a Regional Center for Continuing Education of Health

Science Practitioners in western Pennsylvania; making

appropriations; and making a repeal," in Center for Rural

Pennsylvania, further providing for board of directors.; AND

MAKING A REPEAL.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 302(a) of the act of June 30, 1987

(P.L.163, No.16), known as the Rural Pennsylvania Revitalization

Act, is amended to read:

Section 302. Board of directors.

(a) Members.--The Center for Rural Pennsylvania shall be

governed by a board of directors which shall consist of 11

members. The Speaker of the House of Representatives shall

appoint two members from the House of Representatives, one from

the majority party and one from the minority party. The

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21