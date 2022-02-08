Senate Bill 450 Printer's Number 1384
PENNSYLVANIA, February 8 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 534, 1227
PRINTER'S NO. 1384
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
450
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY YAW, ARGALL, VOGEL, PITTMAN, MENSCH, GORDNER,
BAKER AND STEFANO, APRIL 9, 2021
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS,
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, FEBRUARY 8, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 30, 1987 (P.L.163, No.16), entitled "An
act providing for the revitalization of rural Pennsylvania;
establishing the Center for Rural Pennsylvania; providing for
rural education partnerships and adult literacy programs;
allocating funds appropriated to the Department of Commerce
for a Regional Center for Continuing Education of Health
Science Practitioners in western Pennsylvania; making
appropriations; and making a repeal," in Center for Rural
Pennsylvania, further providing for board of directors.; AND
MAKING A REPEAL.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 302(a) of the act of June 30, 1987
(P.L.163, No.16), known as the Rural Pennsylvania Revitalization
Act, is amended to read:
Section 302. Board of directors.
(a) Members.--The Center for Rural Pennsylvania shall be
governed by a board of directors which shall consist of 11
members. The Speaker of the House of Representatives shall
appoint two members from the House of Representatives, one from
the majority party and one from the minority party. The
