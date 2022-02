Senate Bill 739 Printer's Number 1378

PENNSYLVANIA, February 8 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 846, 874, 1089

PRINTER'S NO. 1378

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

739

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, BAKER, DiSANTO, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON,

MARTIN, SCAVELLO, YUDICHAK AND PITTMAN, JUNE 6, 2021

AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, FEBRUARY 7, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further

providing for definitions and for assistance to fire

companies and EMS companies.; IN GRANTS TO FIRE COMPANIES AND

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES COMPANIES, ESTABLISHING THE

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES COVID-19 RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM

AND PROVIDING FOR EXPIRATION OF AUTHORITY RELATING TO

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES COVID-19 RECOVERY GRANT PROGRAM;

AND MAKING EDITORIAL CHANGES.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "fire company" in section 7363

of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, added

October 29, 2020 (P.L.739, No.91), is amended to read:

SECTION 1. SECTION 5721.1 OF TITLE 35 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA

CONSOLIDATED STATUTES IS RENUMBERED TO READ:

§ [5721.1] 5725. CONTRACT SERVICE PROVIDERS.

(A) GENERAL RULE.--EACH SCHOOL ENTITY MAY RENEGOTIATE A

CONTRACT FOR CONTRACT SERVICE PROVIDERS TO ENSURE CONTRACTED

PERSONNEL AND FIXED COSTS, INCLUDING ADMINISTRATIVE AND

