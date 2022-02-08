Adform leaves competition behind with new open internet solution, ID Fusion
Adform’s world-first programmatic solution activates first and third-party IDs across all browsers and devices; ID Fusion brings a competitive edge for CMOs
Adform believes in an open, ad-funded internet. ID Fusion supports privacy guidelines and market requirements simultaneously for CMOs.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adform, the only global, independent, and fully integrated advertising platform built for modern marketing, has released ID Fusion – an advanced engine built to help marketers future proof their campaigns in a first-party ID world. The first of its kind to activate both first and third-party IDs, ID Fusion successfully accesses the 50% of users hidden on devices, browsers, and channels that do not support third-party cookies.
Campaign results with Adform clients have shown:
+120% increased net reach
-60% reduction in media wastage
3x increase in average conversion rate
Following the launch of Adform FLOW in 2020, a platform that took three years to develop, ID Fusion bridges first and third-party IDs across all browsers and devices in a privacy-centric way. The solution enables data-driven targeting, optimisation and measurement in environments like Firefox and Safari, where third-party cookies are no longer supported. While Google’s Topics risks only working for Chrome, and Unified ID 2.0 limits usage to one particular ID, Adform’s ID Fusion adjusts to all first-party ID solutions, providing added confidence for CMOs.
Oliver Whitten, Chief Operating Officer at Adform comments: “We are at a tipping point within the industry. In response to Chrome’s decision to deprecate third-party cookies, a landslide of new identifiers have emerged. This poses a dramatic challenge for marketers who are still dependent on legacy systems built for third-party IDs.
Whitten continues: “The fragmented privacy and ID ecosystem needs a versatile, flexible and scalable solution that can adapt to any browser on any device. Adform believes in an open, ad-funded internet where consumers have more control over their data outside of walled gardens, allowing marketers to gather valuable insights and deliver impactful campaigns. ID Fusion enables both sides of this equation, supporting privacy guidelines and market requirements simultaneously for CMOs.”
Danny Hopwood, SVP, Global Head of Digital Display & Investment Solutions at OMG Global Investment comments: “The first-party future has arrived and we at Omnicom are proud to be at the forefront of this transition. We believe that ID Fusion enables us to reduce reliance on third-party cookies and prove that campaign success based on first-party IDs can be achieved now – and not in 2023 when Chrome’s deadline times out. First results have shown the benefit from ID Fusion’s increased success on browsers that do not support third-party IDs, such as Firefox and Safari, as we gained greater incrementality across channels."
ID Fusion equips marketers with greater reach across millions of new users to significantly dial up return on ad spend. The average improvement when utilising first-party IDs is at least a twofold increase in click-through rates and a twofold increase in conversion rates on media bought within Safari and Firefox.
