Real-Time Bidding Market Report 2021: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global real-time bidding market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-26.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, September 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global real-time bidding market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period (2021-2026).Real-time bidding (RTB) refers to the server-to-server buying process that allows ad space on websites to be bought and sold on a per-impression basis. Once the buyer wins an auction, the RTB process takes place programmatically through real-time sales that instantly displays his/her advertisement on the publisher’s website. Real-time bidding processes hundreds of thousands of ad opportunities in milliseconds using a number of platforms and systems, such as ad-servers, data management platforms, and third-party data providers, within the display advertising ecosystem.Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/real-time-bidding-market/requestsample Over the years, there has been a rapid increase in the number of internet users across the globe. This, along with the expanding social media platforms, has prompted consumers to spend time surfing the internet through smartphones, computers and laptops. As a result of the increasing online activity, advertisers are investing in RTB video ads to engage the target audience, which, in turn, is creating a positive impact on the industry. Besides this, the RTB system enables advertisers to manage and optimize their ads on multiple networks in a cost-effective way and helps in enhancing their campaign efficiency and brand awareness. Some of the other factors bolstering the growth of the market include the development of advanced technologies and new updates, and the integration of digital marketing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques with the bidding software.Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adobe Inc., AppNexus, Criteo, Facebook Inc., Google LLC, Match2One AB, MediaMath Inc., MoPub, PubMatic Inc., Salesforce Inc., Smaato Inc., The Rubicon Project Inc., Verizon Media, WPP PLC, YANDEX LLC, etc.Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/real-time-bidding-market Insights on Market Segmentation:Breakup by Auction Type1. Open Auction2. Invitation-AuctionBreakup by Advertisement Format1. Video2. ImageBreakup by Application1. Media & Entertainment2. Retail and E-commerce3. Games4. Travel & Luxury5. Mobile Applications6. OthersBreakup by Device1. Mobile2. Desktop3. OthersBreakup by Region1. North America2. Asia Pacific3. Europe4. Latin America5. Middle East and AfricaAs the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.Browse Related reports:simulation software market: https://bit.ly/3AXXUqX nerve repair and regeneration market: https://bit.ly/38JsRCn probiotic dietary supplement market: https://bit.ly/3na1r0Y manufacturing analytics market: https://bit.ly/2WGplq9 freeze-drying equipment market: https://bit.ly/3ffLuS5 glass curtain wall market: https://bit.ly/38O4kMw corporate wellness market: https://bit.ly/3lsTqDy cooling fabrics market: https://bit.ly/3ffsAeg cell isolation market: https://bit.ly/3kehYOq About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.