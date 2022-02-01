Corrugated Boxes Market Report 2022-27: Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 193.8 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Corrugated Boxes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 193.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 225 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.44% during 2022-2027.

Corrugated boxes are a type of packaging material that is manufactured by assembling layers of corrugated cardboard sheets. In comparison to cardboard boxes, these boxes are lightweight, crush resistant, highly durable, and flexible, as the air trapped between the layers creates a cushion effect. Moreover, corrugated boxes can withstand pressure and offer convenience to users while handling. Several manufacturers in different verticals have shifted from plastics-based packaging materials to biodegradable materials like corrugated boxes over the past few decades.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-corrugated-box-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Rapid digitization, inflating disposable incomes, and hectic lifestyles have provided a thrust to online shopping, which, in turn, has increased the demand for corrugated boxes in different shapes and sizes. Besides this, numerous food outlets, like cafes and restaurants, are also adopting corrugated boxes for delivery purposes on account of the growing environmental concerns. They are also integrating innovative printing methods like photorealistic image printing in order to create attractive packaging. Furthermore, key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the performance of corrugated boxes and increase their applications across various verticals.

Breakup by Material Used:

Recycled Corrugates

Virgin Corrugates

Breakup by End Use:

Food Products and Beverages

Paper Products

Electrical and Electronic Goods

Personal Care and Household Goods

Chemicals

Glassware and Ceramics

Textile Goods

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

International Paper Company

Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

WestRock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2TYkxew

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

Hand cream market

Wearable injectors market

Electric two-wheeler market: https://bit.ly/3hmEjbk

Health insurance market: https://bit.ly/3uLJoz7

Automotive infotainment market: https://bit.ly/3vLwmCg

Nerve repair and regeneration market: https://bit.ly/38JsRCn

Ambulance services market: https://bit.ly/3BPsIKa

Rear spoiler market: https://bit.ly/3HkIPT9

Magnetic sensors market: https://bit.ly/3Heqqry

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800