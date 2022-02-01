Cryogenic Equipment Market 2021-26: Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast
IMARC Group expects the global cryogenic equipment market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Cryogenic Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global cryogenic equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Cryogenic equipment refers to devices that are used to generate, sustain and operate at extremely low temperatures.It comprises cryogenic storage racks, refrigerators, boxes, cold traps, pressure vessels, piping, purifiers, temperature controllers, tanks and accessories. It is used for freezing, cooling, and metal processing and biomedical purposes. Along with this, it also assists in protecting the users from accidental contact with hazardous materials.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cryogenic-equipment-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The burgeoning aerospace and aviation industries represent one of the primary factors propelling the global cryogenic equipment market growth. Cryogenic fluids are widely used for cooling jet engines and in-flight components. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of cryogenic equipment in refrigerators, pumps, oil tankers, vaporizers and valves in the oil and gas sector is driving their sales further. Cryogenic equipment is designed for gases, such as oxygen, liquid helium, nitrogen, argon and carbon dioxide, widely used in Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)- based power plants. The equipment also finds extensive applications across various industries, including energy and power, marine and aerospace, food and beverage (F&B), healthcare and chemical, which is boosting the overall market growth.
Breakup by Equipment:
Tanks
Pumps
Heat Exchanger
Valves
Others
Breakup by Cryogen:
Nitrogen
Liquified Natural Gas
Helium
Others
Breakup by Application:
Storage
Transportation
Processing
Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Oil and Gas
Energy and Power
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Marine and Aerospace
Chemicals
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Some of these key players include:
Air Liquide S.A.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Chart Industries Inc.
Cryofab Inc.
Cryoquip LLC (Nikkiso Co. Ltd.)
Emerson Electric Co.
Flowserve Corporation
Herose GmbH
INOX India Pvt. Ltd
Linde Plc
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Wessington Cryogenics.
Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3hwSaNA
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Reports
Unsaturated polyester resins market: https://bit.ly/2RNzXAA
Railway system market: https://bit.ly/2S2IUqd
Infrared imaging market: https://bit.ly/3bZVMnU
Automotive wiring harness market: https://bit.ly/3wNEH8A
Functional fluids market: https://bit.ly/3camfiy
Camera stabilizer market: https://bit.ly/3wAiWdC
Supercapacitor market: https://bit.ly/33yIb2l
Hyperlipidemia drugs market: https://bit.ly/3BfrtVn
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No (D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here