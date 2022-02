February 2, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The February 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

Maryland State Police Celebrates 101st Anniversary;

Helicopter Crew Rescues Patient From Ship;

Troopers Arrest Suspect In 2014 Cold Case Homicide;

Traffic Stops Lead To Arrests On Drug, Weapons Charges;

Troopers Rescue, Adopt Abandoned Kittens;

Making a Difference In The Community

To read the latest edition of the MD State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT February 2022