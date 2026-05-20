MSP Leonardtown Press Release 5/20/2026

May 20, 2026

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 20, 2026

On 5/1/2026, TFC Phelps conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Sandy Bottom Road, Hollywood, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as William Lamar Herndon, 37 of Hollywood, MD, a smoking device with suspected Crack Cocaine was observed in plain view. Herndon was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed additional suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. Herndon was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.

On 5/7/2026, TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Old Three Notch Road at Mervell Dean Road, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Dana Elizabeth Briscoe, 63 of Hollywood, MD, she became uncooperative. Briscoe climbed over the center console and exited the vehicle through the passenger side door after being told not to do so. TFC Engleman attempted to detain Briscoe and was kicked in the leg. Briscoe was placed under arrest, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault, Obstructing & Hindering, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, and Resist/Interfere With Arrest.

On 5/10/2026, Tpr Large responded to a residence on Pine Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone violating an interim peace order. Investigation revealed that Keith Adrian Allston, 51 of Lexington Park, MD was at the residence of the petitioner. Allston was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Peace Order: Failure to Comply.

On 5/14/2026, TFC Phelps responded to the Canopy Liquors, located at 21636 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Gloriannie Rosario, 33 of Lexington Park, MD had been previously issued a notice not to trespass. Rosario was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 5/2/2026, David Wang, 33 of Ellicott City, MD was arrested by Tpr Munoz

On 5/9/2026, Jason Allen Guy, 37 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 5/14/2026, Michael Charles Ladue, 61 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 5/15/2026, D’Jay Michael Fuller, 21 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 5/17/2026, John Raymond Williams Jr, 62 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 5/6/2026, George Arthur Pingleton Jr, 54 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/11/2026, Ashley Jade Ing, 42 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Munoz for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/12/2026, Patrick Henry Nutter, 40 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Munoz for Violation of Probation: Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis

On 5/13/2026, Ronnell Tyrone Shields, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Phelps for CDS: Distribution Etc With Firearm, Firearm/Drug Trafficking Crime, Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotics x2, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3, Fraud – Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution and numerous traffic charges

On 5/14/2026, Maliek Michael Mckenna, 31 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by TFC Phelps for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/15/2026, Maggie Elisabeth Marie Chutjian, 40 of California, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for Child Porn Promote/Distribute x18 and Aggravated Cruelty Animal x2

On 5/18/2026, Darwin Aaron Coronado-Gomez, 30 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Cpl DiToto for Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at [email protected]