Seventh Suspect Arrested In Connection With Washington County Triple Murder In November 2025

May 18, 2026

(CLEAR SPRING, MD) – Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit arrested and charged a seventh suspect in connection to a November 2025 triple-murder/house fire in Washington County.

The accused is identified as Jordan Conley Robey, 20, of Hagerstown. Robey was indicted by a Washington County Grand Jury on three counts of first-degree murder, arson, robbery, and additional offenses. Following his arrest by Maryland State Troopers on Thursday, May 18, 2026, Robey was held without bond. During the arrest at a Hagerstown City business, police located an AR-style pistol which was seized from Robey during the arrest operation.

Robey is the seventh suspect charged in connection to the murders of Brittany Ray, 31, Harold Fliechman, 36, and Brianna Mae Weishaar, 25, all of Clear Spring. Ray, Flichman, and Weishaar were murdered during the early morning hours of November 18, 2025, and discovered after emergency services were alerted to a house fire in the 13,000 block of National Pike in Clear Spring.

Shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 deputies from the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to a single-story single-family residence in the 13,000 block of National Pike in Clear Spring for a reported fatal structure fire. During their initial investigation, signs of foul play were discovered to include K-9 alerts for accelerants at the home and trauma to the victims that were inconsistent with fire-related injuries. The Maryland State Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit with assistance provided by the FBI and other partner law enforcement agencies.

Maryland State Police investigators anticipate additional arrests and urge members of the public with pertinent information related to this investigation to contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800. Calls may remain confidential.

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