Think You Can Train Like a Trooper? Maryland State Police Challenge You at the 2026 Fitness Challenge

May 12, 2026

(SYKESVILLE, MD) – Think you have what it takes to Train Like a Trooper? The Maryland State Police are calling all fitness fans, community members, and aspiring troopers to the 2026 Maryland State Police Fitness Challenge on Saturday, May 16, at the Maryland State Police Academy, 6852 4th St., Sykesville, MD 21784.

The fitness challenge is a FREE high-energy, 3-mile obstacle run set across dynamic terrain that is designed by seasoned Maryland State Police instructors. This isn’t just a race; it’s a real test of strength, endurance, and grit, inspired by the demands of one of the nation’s premier police academies.

Open to anyone 18 or older with a valid photo ID. All participants must check in between 8-8:30 a.m. to be eligible for the challenge. Free onsite parking will be available.

This event is the perfect chance to test yourself, meet the people behind the Stetson, and get an up-close look at life with the Maryland State Police. Recruiters will also be on hand to answer questions and share how you can turn your passion for fitness into a career serving the community.

Whether you’re looking to crush a new fitness goal, some friendly competition, or your first step toward becoming a Maryland State Trooper, this challenge is your starting line. Bring your friends and family along to cheer you on and be part of the action.

Spots are limited – register now by scanning the QR code on the flyer or visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-maryland-state-police-fitness-challenge-2026-tickets-1986065314820?aff=oddtdtcreator

Push harder. Go further. Rise to the challenge.

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