Built In Honors Bombora With Three 2022 Best Place to Work Awards
Intent Data Leader named among top midsize companies in NYC, SF Bay Area, and Colorado
We promote mindfulness and wellness, organize beach cleanups, advocate for sustainable marketing. That investment has really made an impact on our employees and really paid off when the pandemic hit.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built In has honored Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, with three different 2022 Best Places To Work Awards, Bombora announced today. Bombora earned spots on the Best Midsize Companies to Work for in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Colorado.
— Bombora CEO and Cofounder Erik Matlick
The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. This year’s lists showcase employers who have created a culture that supports employees regardless of if they’re in the office or at home, and is truly diverse, equitable, and inclusive, among other foundational culture programs.
“We founded the company with a commitment to invest in Bombora’s culture,” said Erik Matlick, CEO and co-founder of Bombora. “We promote mindfulness and wellness, organize beach cleanups, advocate for sustainable marketing — i.e., less waste and data stewardship. That investment has really made an impact on our employees and really paid off when the pandemic hit. We’re gratified that our redoubled focus on quality of life brought not just our NYC headquarters, but also two other great Bombora offices — San Francisco and Colorado — onto the 2022 list alongside other great companies.”
Bombora helped create the intent data marketplace by showing sales and marketing teams which businesses are researching the products and services that they and their competitors sell. Terms like ”company surge” or “surging” have become common in the world of intent data, and those terms originated with Bombora, which has trademarked the phrase Company Surge® and owns multiple patents on the process of determining company-level buying intent.
Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.
“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”
About Built In
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com
About Built In’s Best Places to Work
Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.
Best Places to Work: Methodology
Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation data, benefits and cultural programming. Rank is determined by combining a company’s score in each of these categories.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
