Warner offers guidance to county clerks and the public on absentee voting for the upcoming Primary Election

Charleston, W.Va. – Today, Secretary of State Mac Warner offered clarifying guidance on West Virginia’s laws to County Clerks and voters pertaining to the qualifications for eligibility to vote absentee in the 2022 Primary Election.

Today’s release of guidance for absentee voting includes information regarding absentee voting by mail, military and overseas (UOCAVA) voters, electronic absentee for voters with certain disabilities, eligibility for the special absentee voting list and eligibility for emergency absentee voting. This guidance can be found at GoVoteWV.com.

Regarding the release of this guidance, Secretary Warner said, “West Virginia has many different options to ensure every voter has the ability to cast a ballot in every election. Between our robust in-person voting options on Election Day and during the early voting period as well as our absentee and emergency opportunities, no voter will be disenfranchised from casting a ballot.”

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, legal eligibility to vote an absentee ballot in the 2022 election cycle remains unchanged in law. The only difference from the 2020 election cycle is the State is no longer under a “stay at home” Executive Order. COVID-19 continues to qualify as a medical reason to vote absentee, but only voters confined to their home or other location due to COVID-19 are eligible under that reason.

Voters who are confined due to following CDC or medical professionals' guidance to quarantine for their specific situations, including preexisting conditions, displaying virus symptoms, exposure to a positive individual, or personal quarantine for a medical reason, are eligible to vote absentee by mail. Any changes to the excuse-based procedures would require legislative action.

Absentee Ballot Applications for the May 10th Primary Election are currently able to be accepted by the state's 55 county clerks. The deadline to file an application is May 4th.

If you have questions contact your county clerk or the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (304) 558-6000. To learn more about the Absentee Ballot Application process visit GoVoteWV.com for more information.