Diamanti Upgrades Products for Enterprise Software & Services: Ultima Accelerator, Ultima Enterprise, Spektra Enterprise
Cloud leader expands advanced Kubernetes stack and offers one-to-one services to help companies manage containerized applications of all sizes
We’re proud to guarantee more than a million IOPs per node, a performance level that has reduced customers’ server, application, and cloud costs by more than 40%.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises looking to manage their applications with Kubernetes can now get started easily with Diamanti, the company that streamlines Kubernetes deployments and data management for global enterprises. That’s thanks to upgrades the company made recently to its three main products — Ultima Accelerator, Ultima Enterprise, and Spektra Enterprise — and its dramatically expanded service offering.
— Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey
Diamanti customized its products for ten use cases in particular: Containers as a Service, Database as a Service, Software as a Service, Disaster Recovery, Kubernetes Backup, CI/CD, Big Data and AI/ML, Burst to Cloud, Analytics, 5G telecom, Hybrid Cloud, and Multi-Cluster Management.
“Our customers asked us to support them with full services, both onsite and remote,” said Diamanti CEO Chris Hickey. “Our software helps SMBs and large enterprises benefit from all that Kubernetes has to offer, addressing the need for orchestration, storage and management. Our service division helps companies scale up in days. And we’re proud to guarantee more than a million IOPs per node, a performance level that has reduced customers’ server, application, and cloud costs by more than 40%.”
Ultima Accelerator is the leading appliance model, enabling lightning-fast storage and networking performance for on-premises workloads at scale. The D20X appliances come with compute, storage, and orchestration software, and the hardware accelerator cards in the appliance deliver the highest level of quality of service. Ultima Enterprise, a software solution, features container-optimized storage and networking layers, providing developers with integrated data services, advanced CSI and CNI plugins, and I/O acceleration. Spektra Enterprise, also software-only, makes it easy to manage multiple Kubernetes clusters in any Cloud — Google, Azure, Amazon — while providing infrastructure, DevOps, and application teams for running containerized workloads.
“Diamanti has been gradually moving toward a software-only approach, enabling customers to run their platform on commodity x86 hardware through several OEM partnerships,” said GigaOM Analysts Enrico Signoretti and Max Mortillaro in GigaOm Radar for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage. The analysts added that, with Diamanti, customers should expect “high resilience, good performance, and ease of deployment and management.”
Diamanti’s move to make its products more accessible reflects its customer-centric philosophy. Most new features stem from customer feedback the company regularly solicits. One request was to make the technology more accessible, which is why Diamanti is offering enterprise-grade technology with the ease of use required for SMBs along with a new service offering assistance from experienced Kubernetes-certified technicians.
“Our Quick Start service package and Resident Engineer program are geared to help SMB customers that don’t have the in-house expertise to deploy a Kubernetes cluster,” said Quentin Finck, Diamanti’s VP of support and services. “Diamanti provides SMB customers with a ten-day Quick Start package that trains them in the use of the cluster and also helps them deploy their first applications. Meanwhile, our Resident Engineer program provides long-term services that help customers maintain the deployed clusters.
Diamanti is making its technology more accessible to employees, too. Hickey is implementing certification programs for Kubernetes, OpenShift, and many other technologies for all internal employees to increase the company’s tech bench and product experience.
Below are specific benefits of each of the three products Diamanti has recently democratized.
Among the factors that attract users to Ultima Accelerator:
* 15-minute bare-metal deployment
* Easy to manage and scale
* 1,000,000 IOPS per 1U
* Consistent 100-microsecond latency
* Industry-leading application-level transactions per second
The factors that make Ultima Enterprise stand out:
* Runs containers in production on Kubernetes or Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform
* Expands Kubernetes across a hybrid cloud, where data portability is valued
* Runs I/O-intensive applications like databases, streaming data, logging and analytics that are in containers but not yet optimized for performance
And here’s why so many SMBs choose Spektra Enterprise:
* Real-time monitoring with container- and multi-cluster-level metrics and intuitive dashboards for compute and memory consumption, network utilization and storage performance and capacity
* Complete application lifecycle management
* User management and access controls
* Plug-and-play networking
About Diamanti
Diamanti is solving the challenge of container-based hybrid clouds with the best enterprise-optimized platform for managing Kubernetes applications and data. Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built in. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-445-7316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter