Extreme Reach Hires Emma Giles as Client Partnership Manager to Drive Expansion of Video Ad Serving Beyond North America
Ad Tech veteran to support expansion in all regions with focus on UK, Australia, Germany, France and Spain
With her deep video ad tech experience and industry connections, Emma Giles will drive our expansion of video ad serving solutions across the globe.”LONDON, U.K., January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach (ER), now together with Adstream as the global leader in creative logistics, today announced that it has hired Emma Giles as Client Partnership Manager, responsible for growing the company’s robust global digital video solutions. Accredited, secure and compliant, ER’s independent video ad server, uniquely integrated with linear delivery, is the industry’s fastest growing in NA, with 10x growth in volume over the last three years.
Giles joined ER from Mirago Ltd, where she most recently served as solutions architect, leading new business development and project management for digital video solutions. Her key responsibility at ER will be bringing transformative digital video ad serving solutions, built for the way people consume “TV” today across all screens, to media agencies and brand marketers.
"Video ad serving is transforming the delivery mechanism of TV advertising, with audiences now being reachable across CTV, addressable TV, mobile desktop and ad support streaming,” said Extreme Reach VP of Strategic Sales James Levy. “With her deep video ad tech experience and industry connections, Emma will drive our expansion of video ad serving solutions across the globe. The integration of all delivery paths in one platform is the only way for marketers to optimize and shift plans to keep up with consumers and we’re very pleased to bring our clients a state of the art, end-to-end solution that eliminates widespread problems and future-proofs campaign execution.”
Giles is based in ER’s London office where she will support sales teams in the UK and across all regions.
“As the global ad industry heads into 2022, it’s imperative that solution providers and agencies simplify the complexity of cross-screen campaign execution for the brands we collectively serve,” said Giles. “I’m excited to join Extreme Reach, the sole provider of a single end-to-end creative-to-media supply chain that brings together all campaign workflow and in doing so, delivers control, visibility and insight to all teams.”
In addition to being the industry’s fastest growing video ad server in North America, Extreme Reach has twice been recognized by AdExchanger as one of the top tech providers, being named to the publication’s list of the Top Programmatic Players in both 2020 and 2021.
About Extreme Reach
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
With the 2021 acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100 team members serving 90 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in TV and video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets move through ER’s creative logistics platform.
